Those of us who live in Auburn-Opelika are fortunate to have Wright’s Market as a place to shop for groceries – especially meats. This is a great locally owned and operated business.

Wright’s is totally customer oriented. Call you by name when you walk in the door. Need help? A team member is there for you. That’s right. Put it in your cart. Cut you meat to order and have it ready when you get there.

Plus the store is clean. I mean really clean.

When you get to the front, there’s somebody to unload your cart. Just like stores used to. Then, they take your order to your car and put it where you want it. Because they know you. You have become friends.

Wright’s also offers free curb-side pickup, plus delivery from their own truck. They pick it and bring it to you. No charge in orders over $100.

Jimmy Wright is a native of Opelika. He and his family have been in the grocery business for lots of years. They learned from the Ennis family and have kept it going. Early on they figured out how to do things right. Plus the importance of their customers.

A great thing about Wright’s is they are always changing. Growing. Improving. Adding new things. Keep stock on the shelves. Making sure the prices are fair and the best available. It’s like having a brother-in-law and uncle working there.

Over the past few months, Jimmy has master-minded a full-scale remodel of the store. There’s new stuff everywhere. I mean like floors and coolers. Major changes. If you haven’t been in the store in a while, you need to go back. See for yourself what’s been happening.

As I hear from so many people, “You know, I’ve never been there.” Or, “I read about them in your column.” That’s quickly followed by, “Just exactly where is it?” Of course, when I mention “Pleasant Drive in Opelika,” there’s another blank stare. Simply let the GPS on your phone handle that problem.

A bright star in Jimmy’s plan is a fully functioning hot food steam table. We will be able to freshly prepared items served to us right there. He wants to smoke ribs for us in-house. Have items regularly available with other specials daily. Wright’s has always been a place that got us what we wanted. There will be no exception here. The full menu will be built on what we ask for.

Right now the offerings in the hot-prepared area is limited, but growing. They try to have a few things every day. Among them are smoked baby back ribs, half rotisserie chicken, BBQ baked chicken wings, hot wings, hot baked drumsticks, chicken sandwiches, chili dogs and chicken pot pie. There is a daily meat special – mostly beef and a side or two. A few desserts are available.

Aimee and I plus some tasters have been six times recently. We have had everything that was offered on the hot bar. Also a few cold prepared foods like pimento cheese, baked potato salad and cornbread salad. Plus banana pudding. They make that one. Winner.

Everyone thought the chicken pot pie looked great. It’s a large portion with lots of pastry. Even though the chili cheese dogs didn’t look so good, they were a huge surprise. The dogs and chili are winners. Done just right.

Tasters said the hot wings are spicy. Another surprise were the tender and well-seasoned drumsticks. We look forward to having the rotisserie chicken when it’s available. The specials we have had were meat loaf and cubed steak. Both were very large portions. Get the peas and carrots. Real homemade flavor. They also make mashed potatoes plus mac and cheese.

A recent addition are breakfast biscuits. We’ve had, sausage, link sausage, chicken and plain butter. I’m eating one right now in fact.

Bottom line – visit Wright’s Market this month. See the newly updated attractive interior. Don’t miss the meat market. Stop by the hot prepared foods and get some things to take home. Support a truly local business.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.