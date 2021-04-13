Military veteran starts a coffee shop in Opelika and calls it Boonie Hat Coffee Company

You all know by now that I have a thing for coffee. I’m working on moving more tea in my life for sure, but coffee is still my go-to.

And when I found out there was new coffee shop in town, I was all in.

Boonie Hat Coffee Company is located in downtown Opelika. It shares a space with Market Street Paint Shop. According to Boonie Hat Coffee’s website, it’s “a Veteran-owned coffee roastery dedicated to making great coffee available to hard working people.” I dig that. That was another reason to give the shop’s coffee a try.

Oh, and the website shows you a picture (which you will recognize once you see it) and gives you a definition of the Boonie Hat: “a floppy-rimmed hat that is ideal for tromping through sun drenched deserts, forests, and jungles.” Love the shop’s name.

I ordered one of Boonie Hat Coffee’s 16-ounce lattes, sans any flavoring. I got it hot. It was a very smooth cup of coffee. Very smooth. I was quite impressed.

While I ordered my coffee, I noticed a display of cupcakes and cookies. I promise the coconut cupcake was calling my name. I ordered one of those too.

Crazy good. The cupcake also had a cream filling. Need to get another one of those. It was a great addition to my coffee.