Military veteran starts a coffee shop in Opelika and calls it Boonie Hat Coffee Company

You all know by now that I have a thing for coffee. I’m working on moving more tea in my life for sure, but coffee is still my go-to.
And when I found out there was new coffee shop in town, I was all in.
Boonie Hat Coffee Company is located in downtown Opelika. It shares a space with Market Street Paint Shop. According to Boonie Hat Coffee’s website, it’s “a Veteran-owned coffee roastery dedicated to making great coffee available to hard working people.” I dig that. That was another reason to give the shop’s coffee a try.
Oh, and the website shows you a picture (which you will recognize once you see it) and gives you a definition of the Boonie Hat: “a floppy-rimmed hat that is ideal for tromping through sun drenched deserts, forests, and jungles.” Love the shop’s name.
I ordered one of Boonie Hat Coffee’s 16-ounce lattes, sans any flavoring. I got it hot. It was a very smooth cup of coffee. Very smooth. I was quite impressed.
While I ordered my coffee, I noticed a display of cupcakes and cookies. I promise the coconut cupcake was calling my name. I ordered one of those too.
Crazy good. The cupcake also had a cream filling. Need to get another one of those. It was a great addition to my coffee.
In addition to lattes, Boonie Hat Coffee’s other Espresso Drinks are Breve an Americano, and, like the latte, are served hot or iced. The coffee shop’s Brewed Coffee Drinks – Drip Coffee and Pour Over – are also served hot or iced. You can also order herbal tea and hot chocolate. There’s even a Just For Kids menu.
Count me a fan of Boonie Hat Coffee Company. It’s definitely worth checking out.
The Dish
Boonie Hat Coffee Company
Address: 116 S. 8th St., Suite 101, Opelika
Telephone: 334-363-0390
Website: www.booniehatcoffee.com