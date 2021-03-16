Move over coffee! Chai latte needs some space.

I don’t know if you remember, but I told you some weeks ago that I need to “up my tea game.” I’m a coffee person, but tea deserves attention too. Maybe I was missing out.

And you know what? I was. This week’s The Dish is my story.

I walked into One Bike Coffee on Moores Mill Road in Auburn determined to try one of its food offerings. Forever ago (with this pandemic everything seems as if it happened years ago), I tried one of the coffee shop’s scones and was impressed.

This time I figured I would get an iced coffee, which I also rarely order from any coffee establishment, so I could write about that too. But as I looked at the menu, I started thinking about tea.

I decided to order a chai latte, and honestly, I was blown away by the taste. A quick Google search told me that the chai latte is “made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices.” I couldn’t stop drinking it. It was that good. Never has a hot drink rivaled coffee, not for me. But I need more chai latte in my life.

I also ordered one of One Bike’s Paninis. You could get a Breakfast Panini with bacon, sausage or ham. Bacon? Yes, please. The Panini also had egg and cheese.

