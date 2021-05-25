My kingdom for a bowl. Opelika’s restaurant Cup Bop menu offers lots of options.

Bowl meals must be one of the most efficient ways to serve food. Everything’s right there in one compact space. All you need is the utensil.

Interesting enough, I don’t eat very many bowl meals, and this week’s The Dish got me wondering why.

I visited ChickChickPorkPork and ordered one of the meals on the restaurant’s lunch specials. They were meals from the Cup Bop menu.

After going over the menu a few times, I settled on the Spicy Chick Chick, which is stir-fried spicy chicken. After inquiring about it from the person at the register, he said it was his favorite. I figured it must be his favorite for a reason. I also asked if it was “really spicy,” but he said it wasn’t.

Armed with a trusty Coca-Cola (two, actually, just in case), I was ready to eat my Spicy Chick Chick. The meal comes with two dumplings, white rice and Yum Yum Sauce. The bowl is constructed with the rice on the bottom, then the spicy chicken, and then dumplings added to each side of the dish.