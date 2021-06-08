National Rosé Day is coming. Give these versatile wines a try

Saturday, June 12, is National Rosé Day. Since we really enjoy rosés, what a great subject to explore. We’ve already stocked up for the summer. This doesn’t mean there might not be another one we can’t turn down.

We’ve set aside about three cases of rosé to have all the way to fall and maybe beyond. A few are sparking, but mostly still wine.

Right up front, wines like white zinfandel are not what we are talking about. These are usually rather sweet and fall into what are known as blush wines.

Back in 1980, the people at Sutter Home in California tried a marketing idea and made a sweetish wine using the rich red zinfandel grape. In traditional rosé fashion, the juice was allowed to stay in contact with the skins just long enough to color it a little. The initial production was 50,000 cases. In five years that number was 1.5 million. It was a hit.

Rosés are not this style. Many have lots of fruit, but rarely have a sweet finish. Even though these wines get their name due to the color, there are many more hues than we might imagine. Some are pale and barely tinted at all. Others are richly colored. Most settle in between.