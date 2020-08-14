New local restaurant worth our attention

There's a new spot in this area that's worth our attention. It's Plaza Bar and Lounge.
It's located in the new Midtown development. That's across from Niffer’s on Opelika Road. If you've been around long enough, you'll know it’s where Stoker’s restaurant and motel used to be.
If you’ve read this column very long, you'll know that I don't write about new restaurants very often. But in this case, I've made an exception. My friend Christian Watson asked me to come visit this new location. He told me several months ago he was looking at another venture, and it would be here.
Right up front, I'm not a traveler these days. I haven't been inside a restaurant since January. Until recently that is. My time at Plaza Bar and Lounge has been with no customers there. It's been the chef and some staff members as well. Charlie helped with some food. Hey, I saw my friend Lacey Cope. Still a beauty behind a mask. She's making the bar work there.
Midtown is an interesting development spurred on by Brian Malone. It has a coastal feel to it. It's a combination of habitational and some commercial. Small businesses and a variety of residents make up the majority of what we see now. There are areas for food trucks. The variety brings interest and a reason to be there. Seems like Plaza is a good fit.
Remember the old Plaza motel? That's where Plaza Bar and Lounge got its name. The old Plaza motel sign hangs on the main wall. A great one from a Gulf Oil station occupies a place nearby. It's a vibrant orange that goes well with Plaza’s blue.
The menu here is limited, but in a good way. Let me tell you about what's there. Besides chips and dips and some cheesy tots, you can get Wickle’s Pickles Boiled Peanuts. These are the creation of the Alabama Peanut Company using flavors from our friends at Wickle’s. So creamy. I liked them.
A main feature of the snack menu is chef Christian's creation of something he calls Soul Rolls. I’ve got to tell you these things are excellent. Inside a typical egg roll wrapper, we find goodies like collards, bacon and cream cheese. My goodness. An order of three is a full lunch.
If you want a salad, Plaza has a nice offering. There’s plenty like it is. But we can add bacon, chicken or shrimp to turn it into a main course meal.
The feature dish is aptly named the Original Warburger. It’s a fine one too. Those sweet onions and pop of mustard do the trick. Think upscale Krystal and you’ll get the point. There’s an “impossible’ version if that’s for you.
Other sandwiches include a crispy chicken, BLT and a Caesar wrap. My Conecuh Sausage Dog hit the spot. And so did the fries. Wow. Couldn’t stop eating those.
My favorite was the Shrimp Roll. It’s really a toasted potato bun packed with tender shrimp in an herb mayo. Gosh. Mighty good.
Let’s not forget the bar. I made one stop there. The Midtown Margarita, friends. It has jalapeno agave and Cointreau. This area is growing as patrons direct what else to bring in. Right now, good cocktails combine with a variety of beer with 10 on tap. There’s a bar board with a full list. A few wines by the glass are available.
Looking for something new and different? Give Plaza Bar and Lounge a try. They are open every day from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. And there’s outdoor seating. Plus, everything’s under $10!
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
