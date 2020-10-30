October classes take a look at the multicooker

In our October cooking classes, we explored the multicooker.
The most popular brand is known as the Instant Pot. This is a versatile appliance. Its primary function is as a very safe pressure cooker. It's also a good steamer and slow cooker. It performs other cooking tasks as well. For a small space, it is an outstanding addition.
My goal for these classes was to use the pressure cooker function.
For those of us who grew up in the 60s, the term pressure cooker brings about the fear of explosion. The Instant Pot is a different world and brings safety to the game.
The major difference appliances like this add to your cooking repertory is speed. Certain dishes can be prepared much quicker than in traditional ways. That makes dishes possible for tonight's dinner - started after you get home. That's the road we went down.
The first dish we explored was the meatloaf. This is an hour-long cooking process in the oven. Our instant pot version cooked for 15 minutes. That's a significant difference for turning it out tonight.
We assembled a meatloaf as we usually would, and sautéed the onions ahead of time. The prepared meatloaf went into our multicooker and was ready in 15 minutes. A couple of minutes under a broiler set any glaze we wanted. We served ours with brown gravy. Boy was it juicy and tender. A real class favorite.
Lots of us like to have a whole chicken, but the time it takes puts one out of reach during the week. Think again. Our Instant Pot cooked one in 22 minutes. Yikes. That's fast.
After cleaning and trimming our bird, we took our seasoning and slipped it under the skin as well as all over the outside. For appearance sake, we browned the chicken for about 5 minutes before the actual cooking began. Into the Instant Pot with a cup of water for 22 minutes. That's all it took to cook a 3-pound chicken.
While our chicken cooled, we put in a pound of gold potatoes that had been cut into 1½-inch pieces directly in the cooker. We use the water that was already in there. Cooking time? Four minutes. After that time, we removed the potatoes with a slotted spoon and put them into a bowl. We seasoned with some black pepper and butter.
By then, it was time to slice the chicken and serve with the potatoes. Garnished with a little fresh parsley, it looked great and tasted the same. Hard to believe it got ready in 30 minutes.
Good food, quickly
The day before, I had already made a pork dish. I took a thick pork steak cut for me by my friends at Wright’s Market and let it marinate in Badia Mojo marinade. Into the Instant Pot for 90 minutes and tenderness resulted. Serve in pieces or pulled into shreds. The meat can be browned under the broiler.
Our final dish was one I called Sausage Dirty Rice. We made it entirely in our Instant Pot including the browning.
After sautéing the sausage and onion, the rice and seasoning went in. The remaining time was 12 minutes. After that we stirred in some sweet peppers and let the whole dish steam for 5 more minutes.
The consensus of all classes was the Instant Pot sure makes some good food and does it quickly. That about says it all.
If you've got one at home that you haven’t used much or is still in the box, it’s time to give it a try. Otherwise ask Santa for one. It won't be long now.
