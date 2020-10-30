October classes take a look at the multicooker

Lots of us like to have a whole chicken, but the time it takes puts one out of reach during the week. Think again. Our Instant Pot cooked one in 22 minutes. Yikes. That's fast.

After cleaning and trimming our bird, we took our seasoning and slipped it under the skin as well as all over the outside. For appearance sake, we browned the chicken for about 5 minutes before the actual cooking began. Into the Instant Pot with a cup of water for 22 minutes. That's all it took to cook a 3-pound chicken.

While our chicken cooled, we put in a pound of gold potatoes that had been cut into 1½-inch pieces directly in the cooker. We use the water that was already in there. Cooking time? Four minutes. After that time, we removed the potatoes with a slotted spoon and put them into a bowl. We seasoned with some black pepper and butter.

By then, it was time to slice the chicken and serve with the potatoes. Garnished with a little fresh parsley, it looked great and tasted the same. Hard to believe it got ready in 30 minutes.

Good food, quickly