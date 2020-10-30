Opelika restaurant a must-try

Have you ever had a feeling about a place? I mean before you ate there. You just had…a feeling.

It’s happened to me a few times, and I haven’t been disappointed yet. And disappointment, especially when it comes to food, really isn’t my jam.

I slightly digress, but I do have a point. I went to Jahvon’s – A Little Taste of Heaven for this week’s food review. A quick look at its Facebook page showed fried chicken and macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes and desserts, to name few, which is why I added to my mental list of restaurants to check out.

I also had that feeling the place might be good.

On my visit, I ordered one of Jahvon’s specials. I had two pieces of fried chicken (you could also get baked chicken) with two veggies. I had the aforementioned macaroni and cheese and rice and gravy, which, to me, is the next best thing to mashed potatoes and gravy. The meals include a drink.

My first bite was the macaroni and cheese. How could it not be? It was good and extremely cheesy. It will remind you of your mom’s mac and cheese. Ditto for the rice and gravy.

My favorite, though, was the fried chicken. Tender meat and crispy outside. You know it must be good if eat the chicken to the bone.

If you haven’t tried Jahvon’s – A Little Taste of Heaven yet, it’s definitely worth a visit.