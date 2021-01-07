Pecan smoked bacon? Yes please.

I noticed the sandwich when I first looked at Plaza Bar & Lounge’s menu last year. A BLT with pecan smoked bacon intrigued me. Though I have had plenty BLTs, I had never had one with pecan smoked bacon.

The sandwich is the subject of this week’s food review - and a dessert from the Auburn restaurant.

Plaza Bar’s BLT came with toasted bread, which is not always the case with BLTs, but a nice touch. And the bread held up well with the tomato and mayo, opposed to falling apart in a sloppy mess when you first take a bite. But the star was the pecan smoked bacon.

It had a distinct flavor, which comes through straight away. It has a heartiness and depth to it. It was really a nice sandwich.

I also decided to try one of Plaza Bar’s desserts, which are also made in-house. I ordered the Blondie and wasn’t disappointed. It was delicious. It had chocolate chips and walnuts.

I see a lot of Plaza Bar’s BLTs and Blondies in my 2021.