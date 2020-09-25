Pepperoni pie a winner at Ariccia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s food review reminded me of a story a recently edited about a children’s book from chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt.

The book, according to the story, is about a young girl who believes pizza is the best food on the planet. And, also according to the story, as she goes about to prove it, she decides that pizza is the best, but there are other foods that are bests, too.

I agree with that. Pizza is one of the best foods we have. I would also add one of the most versatile.

I’m sure you’ve guessed by now that pizza was my meal for this week’s food review. If you haven’t, don’t worry. It was. And I tried one from Ariccia Cucina Italiana in Auburn.

Because of the time of day, I ordered from Ariccia’s lunch menu. There are four choices under the “Pizze” selection, but I knew I wanted to try the pepperoni – “red wine & pepperoncino cured pepperoni, mozzarella, San Marzano sauce.” All the “pies” are 12 inches.

I don’t know if I should mention the bottom first, but the pizza crust was delightfully thin. You can’t have good pizza without a good crust, no matter the thickness, and Ariccia’s crust was spot on. And so was the top of my pizza. Twelve inches was also a nice size. I had leftover slices for later.

My pepperoni pizza lunch at Ariccia was a winner. So much so that I think I should give the restaurant’s Margherita pizza a try.