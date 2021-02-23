Piazza Roman Pizza meets the pizza-restaurant sandwich test

I have a working theory. Pizza restaurants should not only be able to make good pizzas, but if they offer them, pizza restaurants should also be able to make a good sandwich.

Because in the end, it’s down to the ingredients and your delivery system – the pizza crust and the bread. I took my theory to Piazza Roman Pizza in Auburn for this week’s The Dish.

I’ve wanted to try the East Glenn Avenue restaurant for a while. Honestly, it shouldn’t have taken me this long, but at least I can say I’ve rectified it. I decided to order the Italian Sub. The sandwich has ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, Italian dressing, vinegar, salt and pepper. It also comes on a toasted baguette. Full disclosure, I took off the onion.

The sandwich was fantastic. The meats didn’t taste like your run-of-the-mill deli meats. There was a richness of flavor to them. And the mozzarella on the sandwich was very good. The restaurant website says it only uses Grande Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese.

The toasted baguette, though, brought everything together. It had this wonderful chew and taste. I was a fan of this sandwich after the first bite.