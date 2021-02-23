Piazza Roman Pizza meets the pizza-restaurant sandwich test

I have a working theory. Pizza restaurants should not only be able to make good pizzas, but if they offer them, pizza restaurants should also be able to make a good sandwich.
Because in the end, it’s down to the ingredients and your delivery system – the pizza crust and the bread. I took my theory to Piazza Roman Pizza in Auburn for this week’s The Dish.
I’ve wanted to try the East Glenn Avenue restaurant for a while. Honestly, it shouldn’t have taken me this long, but at least I can say I’ve rectified it. I decided to order the Italian Sub. The sandwich has ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, Italian dressing, vinegar, salt and pepper. It also comes on a toasted baguette. Full disclosure, I took off the onion.
The sandwich was fantastic. The meats didn’t taste like your run-of-the-mill deli meats. There was a richness of flavor to them. And the mozzarella on the sandwich was very good. The restaurant website says it only uses Grande Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese.
The toasted baguette, though, brought everything together. It had this wonderful chew and taste. I was a fan of this sandwich after the first bite.
Instead of fries or chips with my sandwich, though fries and chips are perfectly good sides, I decided to get a Garden Side Salad. The salad has “fresh cut lettuce,” cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar and Monterey cheese, croutons and your choice of salad dressing. Sans red onion for me on this one too.
The salad was great and plenty. I like it so much I want to try other salads on the menu.
I also opted for the pickle spear to go with my sandwich. My passion for the pickle spear is real. If it’s an option, it’s a definite yes. That passion is only eclipsed by my passion for olives, but only slightly.
My meal at Piazza Roman Pizza was a good one. It’s a restaurant worth checking out.
The Dish
Piazza Roman Pizza
Address: 2487 East Glenn Ave., Auburn
Telephone: 334-826-9180
Website: https://piazzaroman.com/