Ristretto Lounge a must visit
0 comments

Ristretto Lounge a must visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Ristretto Lounge a must visit

A latte and soboro bun from Ristretto Lounge in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

There’s something very calming about a nice cup of coffee. A little respite from a hectic day, whether that hectic day is outside your home or inside.

A time to collect your thoughts. A time to slow down.

Ristretto Lounge is a place to get that nice cup of coffee.

The local shop has a welcoming ambiance when you walk in. It’s a large space — enough to accommodate the people who were inside — with great lighting. I also noticed a person utilizing the outside seating.

After a look at its menu, which includes coffees, special drinks (hello Canadian Fog), matcha and teas, I decided to get a latte. I also ordered a soboro bun. It had a thin, peanut butter streusel-like topping. It was excellent, as was the latte.

After an internet search, Wikipedia told me soboro buns are sweet buns: “…a sweet bun with a streusel-like upper crust popular in Korea.” The peanut butter added a wonderful savory taste to the sweet bun. It was a great combination.

With tax, the cost of my latte and soboro bun was $6.81. I thought it was a good price.

Ristretto Lounge is definitely worth a visit.

0 comments

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefits of domestic superfoods
Food-and-cooking

Benefits of domestic superfoods

  • Updated

Instead of looking to the rainforests of South America or the mountains of Tibet for the next superfood, why not look to your backyard — or your local farmers market and grocery store? The superfoods you’ll find there aren’t new or the beneficiaries of a major marketing campaign, but they’re no less healthful.

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News