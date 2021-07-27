Sikes: ‘A brief blast of lusciousness’: Tomato class in July

All year long we look forward to tomato class. It’s a July tradition. It comes and then it’s over. Thankfully we get to have a brief blast of lusciousness. This year was no exception.
Not all ideas turn out so great - at least for me. I had a thought about a dish then set to developing a recipe. You've got to start somewhere. The best chefs do that. You just don't go in the kitchen and make it up. There’s some foundation there. The successful folks have a plan.
I had an idea and a plan. Thankfully they worked. Here's what I did.
Confit - that way of preserving meat covered in fat was the base of my idea. Why couldn't I do the same with tomatoes? I set out to try.
I salted and seasoned the tomatoes and let them sit a couple of hours. No need for a long time. Then I slowly simmered them in olive until they lost lots of their moisture. I let them cool and then stored them in the fragrant oil.
It worked. Tomato confit is a real dish, and we had it in class. Wow was it good. The intense tomato flavor was captivating. We served it with fresh burrata and slices of French bread. Garlic permeated everything. It was hard to stop and move on.
A stuffed dish is always interesting. Putting something inside something else is fun. We took a tomato, hollowed it out, and then filled it with a chicken stuffing. Pretty simple and it worked.
A generous shot of Parm added richness to the dish. Bake for a few minutes, it was ready. We realized we could have stuffed the tomato with tomato. Or a simple vegetable like zucchini or eggplant. No matter, it was a fine first course or the center of a lunch plate.
Another dish used a tomato half. We left that one intact and cooked it on the stovetop. Simple seasoning of garlic and sweet pepper is all it needed. The finish uses mint rather than basil. What a pleasant surprise. Basted in the olive oil, the tomatoes became rich with flavor while holding their bold colors. Served as a side, they are tasty and attractive. We enjoyed the simplicity and the focus of the tomato flavor.
Our fourth effort was a little different. It was either a bread or cake, according to how you think about it. Either one is correct. It is yeast-risen, but for a very short time. We used instant yeast.
The tomatoes in this dish were oven dried. We did those for about two hours at 250 degrees. Simple? Yes. True tomato flavor? You bet. A real part of the bread? Absolutely. The other bold seasoning in the bread came from capers - quite a few of them. Plus lots of grated Pecorino.
The baked loaf looked great. All those colors blending in but retaining their integrity. Magic? Maybe. Slices simmered in a touch of butter sure tasted like it.
Our final dish was a take on stuffed cabbage. We used thick tomato slices for our “stuffing.” No beef and rice here. For ease of preparation and service, we chopped our cabbage and layered the slices topped with tomato sauce with a sweet-sour hit.
Once baked for about 30 minutes, it was a dish of bubbling goodness. When it cooled just a bit, we made a dash for a taste. What a reward. All the flavors and a touch of crunch from the cabbage resulted in a real winner.
We can’t wait until next July to see what tomato wonders we find.
