Sikes: ‘A brief blast of lusciousness’: Tomato class in July

A generous shot of Parm added richness to the dish. Bake for a few minutes, it was ready. We realized we could have stuffed the tomato with tomato. Or a simple vegetable like zucchini or eggplant. No matter, it was a fine first course or the center of a lunch plate.

Another dish used a tomato half. We left that one intact and cooked it on the stovetop. Simple seasoning of garlic and sweet pepper is all it needed. The finish uses mint rather than basil. What a pleasant surprise. Basted in the olive oil, the tomatoes became rich with flavor while holding their bold colors. Served as a side, they are tasty and attractive. We enjoyed the simplicity and the focus of the tomato flavor.

Our fourth effort was a little different. It was either a bread or cake, according to how you think about it. Either one is correct. It is yeast-risen, but for a very short time. We used instant yeast.

The tomatoes in this dish were oven dried. We did those for about two hours at 250 degrees. Simple? Yes. True tomato flavor? You bet. A real part of the bread? Absolutely. The other bold seasoning in the bread came from capers - quite a few of them. Plus lots of grated Pecorino.

The baked loaf looked great. All those colors blending in but retaining their integrity. Magic? Maybe. Slices simmered in a touch of butter sure tasted like it.