Sikes: Are you a foodie? Here are some of signs.

Last week, we talked about the popular term “foodie” – sort of like what we used to call a gourmet. It’s become to mean a person having some food knowledge plus an avid interest in food – even food fads. I admitted to qualifying. I’ve been eating all my life.

I’ve got the bug bad. Whether our travel consists of a few stops on a Saturday or a journey of several days, I plan our schedule around where and what to eat. Seems perfectly logical to me. “Oh, let’s just stop somewhere,” doesn’t get it with us.

Recently, I chatted with some friends. We worked on a list of how you identify a foodie. Are the symptoms obvious? Some subtle? Do they hide or are easily spotted? Are they common to all the guilty?

Let’s take a look at some of signs that point to being a foodie. What are some dead ringers?

Couldn’t wait for restrictions to relax to get into lots of different restaurants – even more than before. Was it the same for food shopping? Like go food shopping on a trip – for fun? Not just to get things for home.

Go to other than grocery stores for food items. Bring home food-related items from a trip or vacation.