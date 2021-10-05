Sikes: Are you a foodie? Here are some of signs.

Last week, we talked about the popular term “foodie” – sort of like what we used to call a gourmet. It’s become to mean a person having some food knowledge plus an avid interest in food – even food fads. I admitted to qualifying. I’ve been eating all my life.
I’ve got the bug bad. Whether our travel consists of a few stops on a Saturday or a journey of several days, I plan our schedule around where and what to eat. Seems perfectly logical to me. “Oh, let’s just stop somewhere,” doesn’t get it with us.
Recently, I chatted with some friends. We worked on a list of how you identify a foodie. Are the symptoms obvious? Some subtle? Do they hide or are easily spotted? Are they common to all the guilty?
Let’s take a look at some of signs that point to being a foodie. What are some dead ringers?
Couldn’t wait for restrictions to relax to get into lots of different restaurants – even more than before. Was it the same for food shopping? Like go food shopping on a trip – for fun? Not just to get things for home.
Go to other than grocery stores for food items. Bring home food-related items from a trip or vacation.
Are you one of those folks, like I am, who will basically eat anything that’s well-prepared? Who enjoys the new and unknown? Food adventure is fun, and you are fearless? Are you driven by “Go ahead. Give it a try?” (Thank you, Brandon Hilyer.)
The cost of food is totally justifiable. You rarely think of food or a restaurant as being too expensive.
You have eaten in at least one Michelin 3-star restaurant. Can’t wait for the next one. Are always looking for quality food?
Is your kitchen well-equipped? Do you have a wide variety spices, herbs and seasonings and are smart enough to keep them away from heat and not out in the open? How about a selection of oils and vinegars?
Do you have a quality set of kitchen knives? How about good kitchen scales? A useful cutting board? A variety of small kitchen appliances and tools plus know what to do with them?
Is your kitchen laid out for practical cooking and not one that came out of a design magazine? Is lighting important to you?
Speaking of magazines, do you read about food and cooking? The real stuff. How about websites and blogs on the Internet? Do you write or contribute to a blog? Do you write for publication? Do you post food pictures on the Internet? Have a Pinterest album? Are you dedicated to food television?
When it comes to eating, do you seek out locally grown items? Organic? Do you grow herbs and veggies when practical? Rarely eat pre-packed foods? Very little fast foods? Appreciate presentation? Are you pleased with what might be called a foodie salad? Simple visual and taste delight.
Do you evaluate foods you eat – especially prepared by restaurants? Would you complain to a manager about a poor meal and give them an opportunity to make it right. Appreciate and reward your servers?
Are you a foodie? If a long list of these apply, chances are you are. Others will say so and likely already do.
Truly knowledgeable foodies are difficult to spot. They are rare. They speak from learning and experience. They know food. Properly prepared offerings and constructed recipes. Could prepare dishes when called upon. Basically someone who knows lots about good food and drink and is competent to pass judgment in the matter of preparation and taste. This is who you want to be.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.