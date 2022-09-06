Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare

Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika.

When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but one example came from Wright’s. The other was available at Publix and Kroger.

Of the bacons, two were from Alabama companies. One was Canadian. The others were from Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, Virginia and Minnesota.

The tasters were a fine group. Folks like Karen Bush and her husband, the Judge. Camille and Danny Tankersley. Restaurant guy Matt Schultz. Councilman Tim Aja and his family. Bacon-every-weekend folks like Marcie Smith and Paul Ciavarelli, plus others.

When we looked at bacon, we focused on characteristics like appearance, smell, flavor, what we expected plus how we liked it and why.

Here’s a list of what we tasted and the order we encountered them. Mariah, Jimmy Dean, Wright Brand, Oscar Mayer, Smithfield, Hormel, Greenfield, Zeigler (Zeeg-ler) and Conecuh. Wow, what an afternoon.

For the tastings, we cooked all the bacon in the oven at 350˚F on sheet pans for 15 minutes. No parchment paper. The result was a medium cook. Skillets were available to cook more when requested. We all agreed that the basic method produced a full-flavored result.

What did we think? First, there was so much difference in the appearance. Wow. There were lots of opinions. All of them were right. We talked openly while we tasted. We made notes for evaluating. Hard work we were so happy to do.

Sometimes we were surprised. As some tasters said, Hormel was their favorite until tasted compared to all these others. It was disappointing that Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand didn’t score higher.

The biggest surprise was Greenfield. This one is uncured and has no sugar. Several said you could taste the natural salt and sugars so well. Others wanted more salt. It was absolutely the meatiest. Smithfield double thick double smoke rang the bell for some. Conecuh, the sausage folks, made a good bacon too.

The tale of the tape is a good one. Mariah and Zeigler didn’t fare so well. Some liked Zeigler. Mariah looked really good when cooked.

Hormel Black Label was next. These are the Cure 81 and Spam folks. Oscar Mayer tied for this spot. This is a Kraft company. Most felt it lacked flavor.

Fifth place went to Jimmy Dean. The taste and texture of this one were popular. It’s one of two Tyson bacon companies we tasted. Their other one, Wright Brand, was next. This is a very popular bacon. We used it at Jimmy’s.

Greenfield grabbed third place. This one had the most meat and the best overall balance of flavors. Not a favorite of the big taste crowd.

The samples from Smithfield held a firm second place. Thick and smoky with a strong flavor. It got four first place votes.

In first place by far was Conecuh. Twice the votes. It looked and tasted like what many expected from bacon. Quality product. Some tasters wanted a more aggressive flavor plus heavier salt.

Lots of different opinions. That’s why there are so many brands. We enjoyed every one of them.

Want to make interesting bacon for a BLT? Twist the bacon slices for a few turns and place them on a sheet pan. Sprinkle each slice with brown sugar. Cook them at 350˚ for 20 to 25 minutes. Excellent sandwich bacon, but not as good for breakfast if cooked too long.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.