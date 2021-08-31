Sikes: ‘Bread baking is their first love’

I have made statements like, “We don’t have any really good bread around here” and “You are not a bakery if you don’t bake bread – not really.” I’ve resorted to baking our own bread for several stints. Not my favorite activity.
There are a number of cottage bakers around. They have a license to do a certain amount of baking at home and sell to the public. They must follow food safety rules and be certified, have a business license, pay taxes and all those legal activities. Unfortunately, there are many unlicensed home bakers around who knowingly violate the law and deceive the public.
A wish has been granted. There’s a new bakery. In downtown Opelika in fact. It’s called Stinson Breads. Bread is their major offering along with a fine gluten-free chocolate chip cookie.
These folks are Matthew and Anna Claire Stinson. They got their start baking from their home. Yes, they got a license right up front and did it right. This wasn’t very long ago. October 2019.
Bread baking is their first love, but not their primary occupation. They started slowly, baking only three or four loaves at a time. Pretty full for a home oven. It’s a naturally leavened sour dough approach. It’s richly flavored and quicker than making yeast-risen bread.
My first contact with the Stinsons was many months ago. It came by way of Facebook. OK, I admit, when I saw sour dough only, it hurt my interest. I backed off a bit.
When my friend, Oscar Banta brought me a loaf of bread as a gift, it was in a bag marked Stinson Artisan Breads. Stupid me didn’t realize Oscar had baked the bread himself. I contacted the Stinsons bragging. They thanked me about praising what they thought was their marvelous focaccia. Then I figured it out. That brief encounter led to others.
The next time we chatted, it was at my house. A real conversation erupted. I got that sense of pride and excitement rarely evident in people. Those nasty topics like costs and profit didn’t come up till I dropped a reference or two. Their oven and baking were the big discussion points. Quality of product was top of mind for Matt and Anna Claire.
The official way of getting a loaf of bread was what I did. Place an order through Facebook and pick it up on Saturday. Wait too long and there would be nothing available. In less than two years, the Stinsons outgrew their home and their bigger oven – up to nine loaves now. They needed larger quarters.
Anna Claire, the real baker, said to me, “We have now taken up shop in the kitchen of Whistle Stop Bottle & Brew in downtown Opelika in order to give ourselves a bit more room to grow, and to begin to cement ourselves in the local food landscape.” From what I see, they are well on the way.
The Stinsons dropped in on me last week. Matt brought me four loaves from the first baking in the oven downtown. I felt so honored. The folks in my classes were also treated to a taste. We had some at lunch with fresh figs and butter.
Stinson Breads’ hours at their new location are from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on most Saturdays. But the patrons at Whistle Stop on a Friday evening might find that they have a sweet treat or two available.
Keep checking on Facebook for info on Stinson Breads. Weekly offerings will be listed. Special requests are honored when possible. Pick them up on Saturday.
There’s a real bread bakery right here. Hope you are excited as I am.
