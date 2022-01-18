Sikes: Classes made a trip to St. Louis with food

Cooking classes about specific places are quite popular. It seemed like a good idea to begin the year with that in mind. The spot we chose was St. Louis, Mo. We don’t often think of this Midwest city as a food location. And it’s not.

These days food is a focus on many minds. When travel is involved, food is definitely part of the plan. Considering that, every place is some sort of food location with its size as part of the qualification. Saint Louis certainly is on the list.

The title for our classes was St. Louis cuisine—not just ribs. It’s true. When St. Louis comes to mind, ribs, smoked meats and barbecue have front of mind awareness. But there’s more than that.

In my column last week, I talked about the Mayfair Hotel and its impact on St. Louis. I also teased you with Mayfair dressing. Like well-known Caesar, it’s anchovy based. It deserves a place in your fridge. It makes a fine dip for crudités too.

Toasted ravioli is another St. Louis classic. As with several of these dishes, it was a mistake. Quite simply, ravioli went into oil rather than water. What was supposed to be boiled turned out being fried. With some refinement, toasted ravioli was born.