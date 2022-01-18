Sikes: Classes made a trip to St. Louis with food

Cooking classes about specific places are quite popular. It seemed like a good idea to begin the year with that in mind. The spot we chose was St. Louis, Mo. We don’t often think of this Midwest city as a food location. And it’s not.
These days food is a focus on many minds. When travel is involved, food is definitely part of the plan. Considering that, every place is some sort of food location with its size as part of the qualification. Saint Louis certainly is on the list.
The title for our classes was St. Louis cuisine—not just ribs. It’s true. When St. Louis comes to mind, ribs, smoked meats and barbecue have front of mind awareness. But there’s more than that.
In my column last week, I talked about the Mayfair Hotel and its impact on St. Louis. I also teased you with Mayfair dressing. Like well-known Caesar, it’s anchovy based. It deserves a place in your fridge. It makes a fine dip for crudités too.
Toasted ravioli is another St. Louis classic. As with several of these dishes, it was a mistake. Quite simply, ravioli went into oil rather than water. What was supposed to be boiled turned out being fried. With some refinement, toasted ravioli was born.
Pretty simple really. Ravioli is coated breadcrumbs and fried until just tender. Not long at all. Beef was the original filler for the ravioli. We used cheese in our class. A little marinara was served on the side.
The next thing we tried based on St. Louis was pork steak. Rather than bake our pork, we used the instant pot. A slightly sweet sauce based on stock and onions plus a dash of tomato made the cooking liquid. This produces tender and tasty goodness.
In addition to pork, we used chicken thighs. After removing the skin, we simmered them. Then the chicken and pork were pulled and mixed together. Cooking liquids were used to make a rich gravy. We serve ours over rice.
St. Louis pizza is unique. The crust is thin, like crackers. It’s cut into squares for service. The sauce has a sweet edge to it. The toppings can vary any way you like. The key is the cheese that’s used. It’s called Provel. It’s made right there and scarcely any other place.
You can buy Provel online, like most anything else. But you can make a blend that will get you very close. We used provolone, Swiss, Monterey Jack and white Cheddar. It’s tasty and melts very well.
These sure were satisfying. Full of flavor and looked great. We made ours in rectangles for ease of assembly and serving.
It was dessert time. Hard to beat St. Louis gooey butter cake. Another one of those mistakes legend has it. It has a shortbread sort of base topped with a cream cheese frosting. Then it’s baked. Oh so simple and oh so luscious. You can eat way too much of this.
Our visit to St. Louis with food was a good one. It didn’t take long to make and enjoy. There’s hardly a better way to visit a location than through food. You can find a video of the area. Somebody in the family can do a little research and come up with unusual facts. Then everybody get help make the meals.
That’s sort of how we did it, at least the food part. We sure enjoyed it and look forward to our next spot to explore.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.