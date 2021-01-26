Sikes: Classes took a trip to southern Italy with food

In January, we used food to visit southern Italy. We spent our class time reviewing some dishes based on classical preparations from this part of the country.

The provinces here are Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria. That’s the bottom of the boot of Italy. That soccer ball out there is Sicilia - Sicily.

This is tomato country. Plenty of spices too. Especially red pepper. The climate works well for highly seasoned foods. We sure enjoyed bringing flavor to life in the dishes we made.

We started out by making a simple marinara with a little kick. For a taste boost, we sautéed some salt pork in olive oil and then discarded it. Onions and garlic went in plus simple seasonings like basil and oregano. Quality San Marzano tomatoes were front and center. It was ready in less than an hour. It was a part of several dishes we had. The sweetness of the tomatoes really stood out.

Bruschetta began our tasting. That’s broo-skeh-tuh by the way. We made one using our marinara. We prepared a topping from oven-dried tomatoes and artichokes. Another from red onions. This marmalade is widely used in Sicily. We grilled thin slices of bread for all three. We spread a touch of seasoned cream cheese on the last one. It was perfect with the sweet onions.