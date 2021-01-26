Sikes: Classes took a trip to southern Italy with food

In January, we used food to visit southern Italy. We spent our class time reviewing some dishes based on classical preparations from this part of the country.
The provinces here are Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria. That’s the bottom of the boot of Italy. That soccer ball out there is Sicilia - Sicily.
This is tomato country. Plenty of spices too. Especially red pepper. The climate works well for highly seasoned foods. We sure enjoyed bringing flavor to life in the dishes we made.
We started out by making a simple marinara with a little kick. For a taste boost, we sautéed some salt pork in olive oil and then discarded it. Onions and garlic went in plus simple seasonings like basil and oregano. Quality San Marzano tomatoes were front and center. It was ready in less than an hour. It was a part of several dishes we had. The sweetness of the tomatoes really stood out.
Bruschetta began our tasting. That’s broo-skeh-tuh by the way. We made one using our marinara. We prepared a topping from oven-dried tomatoes and artichokes. Another from red onions. This marmalade is widely used in Sicily. We grilled thin slices of bread for all three. We spread a touch of seasoned cream cheese on the last one. It was perfect with the sweet onions.
Both the pesto and marmalade are excellent accompaniments to grilled fish, poultry and pork.
The Sicilian composer Vincenzo Bellini’s opera Norma lends its name to a popular dish that has eggplant and tomato in the sauce. We made a baked version using anelletti. This is a small round pasta with a large hole in the center. It’s where Campbell’s got the inspiration for SpaghettiOs.
Our marinara plus baked eggplant were the basis of the sauce. We also made a white sauce. Pasta and sauce were layered with white sauce and cheese in between. Grated pecorino went on top before baking.
Wow was this a rich and satisfying dish. Hard to tell there was no meat in it. The anelletti were fun and easy to eat.
Street food
Crocché – croh-kay – are basically fried mashed potatoes. This is street food and is served with grated pecorino.
What we did was roll the seasoned potato mix into small logs and coat them in beaten eggs and then panko breadcrumbs. Just three minutes in hot oil will render them crusty brown and hot throughout. Once again, we served a little of our marinara alongside. Sour cream is another option.
Believe it or not we made meatballs in our class. They were in a style seen in Calabria. The original has a salami and cheese stuffing. We opted to finely chop our salami and mix it with the ground pork and beef. Much easier, especially for a smaller version like we used.
We found smoked gouda here to use in the center. Some of our simple marinara on the side was all that we needed.
Dessert? Sure, we saved room for something light.
Cannoli are a favorite southern Italian treat. We made a simple version using purchased pound cake and our own filling.
Ricotta and powdered sugar are the main ingredients. Cinnamon and vanilla are flavorings along with lemon zest. Semi-sweet mini chocolate chips were the perfect addition. Whipped cream finished the texture just right. We served this as a topping for the cake and added more lemon zest at service.
This was exactly what we needed after all those filling goodies beforehand. A few bites of something sweet hit the spot.
This was our third Italian cuisine class plus one featuring Italian pasta and sauces. Later this year, there will be another spotlighting Italian American specialties. Tony Soprano would be proud. Don’t miss it.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.