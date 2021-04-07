Sikes: Clint Riddle is devoted to barbecue

Clint Riddle has a passion for barbecue. Smoke is in his blood. Barbecue is in his genes. Here’s some of the story.

Back in 1986, Clint’s dad Jerrell bought R&D Grocery in Beauregard. He was “the man” till retirement in 2010. That’s when Clint took over the operation. He had experience – been working there since he was 12.

Turns out it was Charles Riddle who taught Clint the art making barbecue. Brian Fetner showed him how to grill. Stew making came from Wayne Pennington. Clint’s been tinkering with things all along and now has his stamp on everything.

The first time I met with Clint, I learned about Crystal Jenkins’ contributions.

When I told him how much I liked the BBQ Mac and Cheese, he said, “She makes that.”

It came with a proud sound. Of course, she was sitting right beside him. Taylor and Teressa Jenkins help make other sides and the sauce. He’s got some long history and fine support in getting his barbecue and other offerings to the table.

Clint cares about the community and the folks who support R&D. When the tornado came through, he and his staff were out there cooking and passing out food and water. They kept on and helped with the cleanup, too.