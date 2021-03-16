Sikes: Combine the national celebrations with a spinach quiche

Just a week from now, we honor National Spinach Day. Later this spring the focus is on National Quiche Day.
My thought was to combine my celebration and explore a spinach quiche. Plus, it’s a way of showing the green today.
Most of us have heard the phrase “real men don’t eat quiche.” Food writer Sara Moulton tells us about her early days of living on a budget. Quiche was her husband’s favorite dish.
She worked at a place that used lots of eggs, and she could bring home some casualties. She had instant nourishing fare at bargain prices. She says they couldn’t understand what the stigma was all about.
Quiche is simply an egg and cream pie or tart. There’s usually cheese and some other savory item or two. Many added ingredients are already cooked. The pastry is partially baked ahead, and the filling is cooked just long enough to set.
That’s it. Quiche is easy, simple and yummy.
The traditional French quiches varieties are cheese, mushroom, spinach, Provençal (tomato) and the famous quiche Lorraine (bacon). Those are the basis of the various quiches we find today.
You can certainly make your own pastry, but are we going to do that? For many of us, probably not. But there are easy alternatives.
Pie crusts and frozen pie shells are available at the grocery store. My favorites are the frozen tart shells. These are quick and easy to bake and are perfect for individual servings.
No matter the size and source of your pastry, blind baking for 10 minutes before filling makes for a better result. This is partially pre-baking your crust.
You can skip all of this and just bake the filling in a dish. Individual ramekins are perfect. It will be good and attractive, but you can’t practically unmold it for service.
What about the filing? A simple formula that works is one egg to 1/2 cup of half and half. Three eggs and 12 ounces of dairy will make enough to fill a 9-inch pie shell or 8-inch deep dish. It’s as simple as that. No fuss at all.
Season this with salt and white pepper. A touch of Dijon adds a nice bite. A teaspoon of flour per egg will assure a firm filling.
Not only sounds easy—it is.
Additions can be all matter of things. Like spinach! Mushrooms – fresh and dried – work really well. Cooked meats—think bacon—or seafood are perfect. Smoked salmon is a favorite of mine. A little paprika added to the egg mix and top gives an attractive color. Cheese choices are vast. Swiss, Cheddar or Jack, brie, blue and goat all work.
Since spinach is our feature, why not combine a few favorites and make a spinach, mushroom and bacon quiche. There’s cheese in there too. A rich savory combination that’s as filling as it is flavorful.
Spinach, Mushroom and Bacon Quiche
Ingredients
Pastry for a 9-inch pie pan or an 8-inch deep dish frozen pie shell
1 slice thick bacon, chopped and sautéed
1 cup spinach, chopped and sautéed
1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced and sautéed
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 TBS bacon fat
1 tsp butter
3 large eggs, beaten
1 TBS flour
12 ounces half and half
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 cup Monterrey jack, grated
1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
Paprika for garnish
Directions
Prepare your own pie shell or purchase a frozen one. For the quiche, it is important to partially cook the pastry before filling. A temperature of 400˚is usually sufficient. The process is referred to as blind baking.
Put something like dried beans or pie weights in to keep the pie shell from puffing. Baking time is 10 to 12 minutes. Remove beans and allow pie shell to cool before filling.
Melt 1 TBS bacon fat from sautéing along with the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the garlic for just a minute and then add in the spinach, mushrooms and bacon. Stir until warm and well-mixed. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour into the eggs until dissolved. Thoroughly mix in the dairy, Dijon and seasonings.
Into the cooled pie shell sprinkle 1/4 of the Jack cheese. Top with the spinach-mushroom-bacon mixture and the remaining Jack cheese. Level the contents. Carefully pour in the dairy and egg mix. Do not overfill. Top with the Parmesan. Garnish with paprika.
Using a sheet pan, bake the quiche in a 375˚oven for 30 to 35 minutes – until browned and puffy. Allow to cool before serving. Filling will settle as it sits.
- Jim Sikes
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.