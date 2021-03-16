Sikes: Combine the national celebrations with a spinach quiche

Just a week from now, we honor National Spinach Day. Later this spring the focus is on National Quiche Day.

My thought was to combine my celebration and explore a spinach quiche. Plus, it’s a way of showing the green today.

Most of us have heard the phrase “real men don’t eat quiche.” Food writer Sara Moulton tells us about her early days of living on a budget. Quiche was her husband’s favorite dish.

She worked at a place that used lots of eggs, and she could bring home some casualties. She had instant nourishing fare at bargain prices. She says they couldn’t understand what the stigma was all about.

Quiche is simply an egg and cream pie or tart. There’s usually cheese and some other savory item or two. Many added ingredients are already cooked. The pastry is partially baked ahead, and the filling is cooked just long enough to set.

That’s it. Quiche is easy, simple and yummy.

The traditional French quiches varieties are cheese, mushroom, spinach, Provençal (tomato) and the famous quiche Lorraine (bacon). Those are the basis of the various quiches we find today.