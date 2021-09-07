Sikes: ‘Combining chicken and garlic is a fine union’

Seems to me that chicken and garlic are a great combination.

There are people who don’t care for chicken. Hard to understand in that there are so many ways to cut/form chicken, plus ways to prepare and serve it, that there’s not a single one that would have some degree interest. I bet there is.

Sure there are allergies – real ones – that don’t allow consumption. And there are preferences. Real ones too. Plus aversions.

For the vast majority of us, chicken, in some way, works. Add garlic and things get better. Put butter or olive oil in there and up go the odds big time. Appears chicken and garlic are a winning combination.

In the early years of our marriage, our go-to Friday night dinner was chicken. Usually a cut-up chicken, sautéed in butter and garlic. Likely salad and French bread were the go arounds. Red wine in our glasses.

Back 45 years ago, getting a 2.5 to 3-pound good, tender chicken was easy. Now almost impossible. I’ve learned to sauté the chicken in olive oil first and discard the excess. Then I melt butter and simmer chopped garlic until cooked through. Same bread and salad. Still great with a little bigger chicken. Much bigger - cook something else or just thighs.