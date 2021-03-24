Sikes: Did anyone say beef? March classes focused on the popular meat.

In our classes, March was beef month. We used this popular meat as the focus of each of our five dishes. Since we depended so much on beef, we sought the assistance of the fine folks at Collins Farms right here in Cusseta.

Jim Collins and his family are serious about quality beef production. They’ve been at it for over 70 years. Using modern genetics and nutrition, they breed special award-winning cattle. The flavor and color are rich and the flesh well-marbled. We sure had fun with this quality product. Plus, it was a treat when Jim came to a class and told his story first-hand.

A top sirloin roast was the first choice in our beef parade. This cut has great beef flavor but is not known for tenderness. We salted our cut overnight before a simple roast in the oven. All we did was to rub it with black pepper and olive oil. We cooked it at 225˚ until it reached an internal temperature 130˚.

The roast was a perfect medium rare and oozing flavor. We got the beef burst we wanted in the first dish

Next we used a traditional sirloin steak. With that cut, we created an interesting version of Swiss steak. The slices of steak were simmered in a mild tomato sauce. We wanted the beef flavor to stand out.