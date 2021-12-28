Sikes: Dishes I didn’t make…plus some I did

Starting in 2020, I made a list of foods I wanted make, every month, all year long. Restaurants to dine in. People to invite. Events to celebrate. Happened again in 2021. I was so proud of myself.
In early December this year, I set out to make something similar in 2022. I’ve been keeping up with our dishes in a different way since June. It’s working for me. Helping to keep a varied diet. All that good stuff.
Likely very few predicted the pandemic and what it did to plans. Sure dug a hole for me. The last two restaurants I went to and sat inside to eat were Fratelli’s and Ariccia. That was in January 2020. That’s right. Almost two years ago.
We did go to Plaza Bar and Grill, before it officially opened. A masked Chef Christian met us for a preview. We were it, save for a masked server bringing food.
I promised Chef Al at Fratelli’s that his would be the first restaurant we came to. I’m holding to that even though it’s been a long time. Yes, Chef Scott at Depot you are still number 2 for a return. Promised him too.
Obviously, the roster of restaurants from both lists remain undone. The same for people to share food and fellowship with. We missed our annual King’s Day party in 2020. Same was true this January.
No oyster festival and those wonderful New Orleans dishes. Last one we had was with our friends Phillip and Connie Preston in 2019. I sure miss Oysters Foch.
Stews and other long-cooked dishes are the easiest to make. Do the prep and go away. Use the oven, slow cooker or instant pot and it’s a snap. Yet some of those fell onto my didn’t-get-made list.
There’s no better dish for winter than cassoulet. Beans and meat. Easy, right? Got there this year but not last. Already planned for next month. Ditto for beef burgundy and a few more.
What I did make several times was Brunswick stew. That old southern favorite was well-visited. My friend Fred Varner comes for lunch most weeks. We chowed down several times. He declared the one we had last week as the winner. Thankfully there’s more in the freezer. A perfect place for this type of dish.
Aimee never makes a list of food that doesn’t include chicken liver mousse. It’s one of those dishes that works so well at a party. Make a batch and hope there are leftovers. Oops. No parties. That one didn’t get made.
Thanks to families Cox and Wilton, we had foie gras in 2019. It’s happening again this week for other friends. Yes, are breaking the guest mold in late 21. Willi’s tamales check that one off my list. Last month, Kitty Greene plus Bill and June Garrett brought dinner to us. My mobility issues basically keep me at home.
Other dishes populating the not-made list are from scratch pizza and pasta. I’ve got an attachment for the mixer. Yikes. I am regularly preparing marinara, however. I failed on lamb vindaloo. Great Indian fare.
My classes are back in full swing. Not many seats available for January. Recently, I started a Young Chefs class one Saturday morning each month. It’s usually full too. Also had a few tastings.
All in all I didn’t miss too many dishes even though it took two years to make it happen. Now’s the time for you to make a 2022 list. Put down things you want to have and get about it. Keep adding plus checking things off. You’ll have fun and not miss food opportunities this next year.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.