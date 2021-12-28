Sikes: Dishes I didn’t make…plus some I did

No oyster festival and those wonderful New Orleans dishes. Last one we had was with our friends Phillip and Connie Preston in 2019. I sure miss Oysters Foch.

Stews and other long-cooked dishes are the easiest to make. Do the prep and go away. Use the oven, slow cooker or instant pot and it’s a snap. Yet some of those fell onto my didn’t-get-made list.

There’s no better dish for winter than cassoulet. Beans and meat. Easy, right? Got there this year but not last. Already planned for next month. Ditto for beef burgundy and a few more.

What I did make several times was Brunswick stew. That old southern favorite was well-visited. My friend Fred Varner comes for lunch most weeks. We chowed down several times. He declared the one we had last week as the winner. Thankfully there’s more in the freezer. A perfect place for this type of dish.

Aimee never makes a list of food that doesn’t include chicken liver mousse. It’s one of those dishes that works so well at a party. Make a batch and hope there are leftovers. Oops. No parties. That one didn’t get made.