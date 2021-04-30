Sikes: Dishes that make you want to visit Greece

Greece. Likely toward the end of the list for many of us when listing countries we have visited. Much higher on the ones we’d like to visit. Same for the cuisine. Few Greek dishes tumble from our mouths when listing our favorites.
In April, we took steps to look a little differently at this wonderful country and some very tasty dishes.
For some, our knowledge of all things Greeks rests in Ouzo, Windex and duct tape. Plus, moussaka and baklava. Thanks to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
It was the plan to change that. Expand our knowledge a bit. Learn to prepare and enjoy a few fun dishes. That’s exactly what we did.
Meze. That wonderful selection of small dishes served as an appetizer for a meal or just nibbles with wine or other drinks. That where we began our exploration. Not with typical hummus, but with a dish restaurants sometimes title Vasili’s dip. This is a spread made from artichokes, capers, garlic and lemon.
We also made a bowl of olives, tomato and halloumi cheese brightened with fresh oregano. Crisp toast rounds finished our platter.
Next came that wonderful soup known avgolemono – egg and lemon. It’s actually chicken stock simmered with orzo—a rice-shaped pasta. An egg whisked with lemon juice is blended in to give richness and a bright finish to the soup.
Shellfish is extremely popular considering Greece’s long coastline. Most of the fare is served simply with pointed seasonings. We prepared shrimp Saganaki. Onion and garlic. Oregano and smoked paprika. Tomatoes. That’s about it, and the shrimp are briefly sautéed in the hot sauce.
The special addition of feta and ouzo bring the dish to life. The briny cheese and anise bite of the spirit make a simple but bold statement. A chunk of grilled bread is a great accompaniment.
Pastitsio. Along with moussaka, these are the casseroles of Greece. Layers of eggplant, meat and potatoes are the foundation of the well-known moussaka. Pastitsio however is a pasta dish. Many times referred to as Greek lasagna.
Layers of long pasta with a hole in it (known as Greek #2) are the substance of the dish. The meat is actually a sauce like Bolognese. It’s simmered with onions and marinara plus cinnamon until most of the liquid is gone. Just a sprinkling of cheese goes in the layers.
A layer of thick bechamel – a white sauce – is spread on top to cover everything. After baking for 40 minutes, the top browns, and your taste buds are excited. The haunting aroma won’t leave you alone. The 20-minute wait for the pastitsio to cool enough to eat seems to take hours.
Our anticipation was well-rewarded when we saw the first large cut portion. It looked so good. In one class, a participant quickly announced, “I’ll take that one.” She was a happy camper.
The reward of pastitsio makes it worth preparing. It quite simple. Otherwise go to a Greek restaurant and treat yourself. Chances are they will do it right – just like their grandmother’s.
Our dessert was special. Ekmek Kataifi. We purchased the kataifi dough from Parthenon Foods. They have a great selection of Mediterranean items. This is shredded filo that resembles a straw nest.
The dough is pulled to separate and baked. That sits overnight drizzled with lemon-cinnamon syrup. It’s topped with rich custard and spends the night in the fridge. At service, small slices are topped with whipped cream and decorated with chopped pistachios
This was a taste sensation and a textural delight. It didn’t take much to make us totally pleased.
Now we are already to visit Greece as soon as we can.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.