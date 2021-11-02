Sikes: ‘Don’t miss your chance to have a Chicago Dog’

Back 60 years ago in the Chicago area, Dick Portillo opened a little hot dog stand called “The Dog House.” These days most say you haven’t really been to Chicago without eating at “Portillo’s.”
Lots of growth. In fact there’s one for every year of operation. Last one I visited was in Tampa. The first right at home in Chicago.
Portillo’s is famous for its Chicago-style hot dog. But also a fine example of Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad and cheese fries. Don’t forget my friend Sheryl Ciavarelli’ s favorite - chocolate cake. That’s her special “gotta get” when she’s in Chicago.
Most of us have heard some “diner talk” along the way. A distinct way of saying something that shortens a situation or makes it funny in a way. Diner – “greasy spoon.” You’ll hear “wreck ‘em” – scrambled eggs and “make it cry” – add onion. Just as common are “burn it” – well done and “on the hoof” – cooked rare. A couple of my favorites are prunes being called “looseners” and Jell-o referred to as “nervous pudding.”
Stop by the Varsity in Atlanta and you’ll likely hear terms like “all the way” meaning it has onions on it, “sideways” – onions on the side, “bag o’ rags” for potato chips and “strings” for an order of fries. BTW – watch out for Jimmy Wright. He goes every chance he gets.
If you order a Chicago-style hot dog, you are likely to hear “drag it through the garden.” There are lots of additions to a plain dog to give it that regal status. Chili and cheese are not on the list.
Recently, I had a hankering for a real Chicago dog. That required a visit to Portillo’s. Luckily, they sell a kit online that has everything in it required to enjoy a Chicago dog at home. Ten dogs and buns plus all the fixings to make a pile of the real thing. Everything arrived in excellent condition and ready to go.
Here’s what I did for a pair of wonder. The proper bun is critical. Covered with poppy seeds. I heated them in the oven slathered in butter. Steaming is traditional, however.
The proper dog is important. It must have natural casing and pop when you bite in. I put mine in boiling water. I turned it down to low and simmer the dogs for 10 minutes.
To construct, I started by opening the buns and lightly dressing with mustard. Portillo’s sent their own. I drained the dogs and placed one in each bun.
Next, I put a pickle slice on one side and 3 salted tomato wedges on the other. Then a squeeze on mustard all over the dogs. Now it’s time for the neon green relish. Yes, it’s really sweet but balances perfectly with the other goodies.
If you want onions, sprinkle with finely chopped onions. Then lay 2 or 3 sport peppers along the dog. Especially important – sprinkle liberally with celery salt. Portillo’s send a jar with the kit.
That’s it. You have a bun of joy. A real Chicago dog directly from Portillo’s.
Aimee and I sure enjoyed ours with a side of Zapp’s Voodoo Chips and a glass of Fentiman’s lemonade. Mighty good indeed.
The experience was certainly worth the modest cost. Actually making them was quick and easy. Plus it added to the fun. A fine Saturday lunch indeed with plenty left to give away.
Don’t miss your chance to have a Chicago Dog from Portillo’s.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.