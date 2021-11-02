Sikes: ‘Don’t miss your chance to have a Chicago Dog’

If you order a Chicago-style hot dog, you are likely to hear “drag it through the garden.” There are lots of additions to a plain dog to give it that regal status. Chili and cheese are not on the list.

Recently, I had a hankering for a real Chicago dog. That required a visit to Portillo’s. Luckily, they sell a kit online that has everything in it required to enjoy a Chicago dog at home. Ten dogs and buns plus all the fixings to make a pile of the real thing. Everything arrived in excellent condition and ready to go.

Here’s what I did for a pair of wonder. The proper bun is critical. Covered with poppy seeds. I heated them in the oven slathered in butter. Steaming is traditional, however.

The proper dog is important. It must have natural casing and pop when you bite in. I put mine in boiling water. I turned it down to low and simmer the dogs for 10 minutes.

To construct, I started by opening the buns and lightly dressing with mustard. Portillo’s sent their own. I drained the dogs and placed one in each bun.

Next, I put a pickle slice on one side and 3 salted tomato wedges on the other. Then a squeeze on mustard all over the dogs. Now it’s time for the neon green relish. Yes, it’s really sweet but balances perfectly with the other goodies.