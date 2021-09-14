Sikes: Don't forget to celebrate National Lobster Day this month

“Lobster” just popped out of her mouth. I quickly announced, “It’s National Lobster Day on the 25th. That’s what my column is about this week.” I kept that anniversary thing to myself. I agreed to work on having lobster.

How about some other ways to observe National Lobster Day? Even if it's slightly early.

We are fortunate to be able to make a trip using the internet. Go online and find some lobster adventures. Watch them. Just right with high gasoline prices.

There's perhaps no better way to celebrate than simply feasting on some lobster. We could do that at a favorite restaurant. Give the chef a call and see if it can happen. That's when a short trip could come in handy. I bet there are places all around that will observe that special day.

If we prepare the lobster at home, it can be done in so many ways. You can boil, bake, steam, roast, broil and grill. Yes, lobster on the grill works great.

How about a lobster roll? Sure is easy and mighty tasty. One of my favorites is lobster bisque. Both of these are the essence of lobster right in front of us. A good thing is you can buy a DIY lobster roll kit online as well as marvelously prepared lobster bisque. Just sit and eat.