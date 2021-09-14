Sikes: Don't forget to celebrate National Lobster Day this month

Sept. 25 is National Lobster Day. Some folks observed one back in June. Now here we are again. Lucky us. Lobster is certainly a reason to celebrate. Let’s take a closer look.
Most of us have heard stories about lobster in colonial times. It has to do with lobsters simply washing ashore. The beach was piled a couple of feet high in them. They were often used as fertilizer. Prisoners refused to eat them. They were used as bait to get something we really wanted to eat.
Along the way we figured out how to catch lobster from boats and actually form a lobster pound. That's a place to keep them to be sent to market. Marketing helped so much. Lobster came inland and the big city folks got a taste for them. Demand went up and so did prices.
After the world wars were over, lobster gained in popularity. Availability grew. It was no longer necessary to make a trip to Maine to have fresh lobster. It's available to us live as well as frozen and canned.
Looks like lobsters have come a long way.
It's pretty interesting that when I asked Aimee what she would like for dinner this weekend, she said, “How about lobster?” There is a special day for us on Friday. Anniversary 44. We could make a short trip to New Orleans to recreate that event. I'm a poor traveler these days, and it's just not practical.
“Lobster” just popped out of her mouth. I quickly announced, “It’s National Lobster Day on the 25th. That’s what my column is about this week.” I kept that anniversary thing to myself. I agreed to work on having lobster.
How about some other ways to observe National Lobster Day? Even if it's slightly early.
We are fortunate to be able to make a trip using the internet. Go online and find some lobster adventures. Watch them. Just right with high gasoline prices.
There's perhaps no better way to celebrate than simply feasting on some lobster. We could do that at a favorite restaurant. Give the chef a call and see if it can happen. That's when a short trip could come in handy. I bet there are places all around that will observe that special day.
If we prepare the lobster at home, it can be done in so many ways. You can boil, bake, steam, roast, broil and grill. Yes, lobster on the grill works great.
How about a lobster roll? Sure is easy and mighty tasty. One of my favorites is lobster bisque. Both of these are the essence of lobster right in front of us. A good thing is you can buy a DIY lobster roll kit online as well as marvelously prepared lobster bisque. Just sit and eat.
My favorite way to prepare lobster is to either roast or broil it. Then, of course, comes the grill. It imparts great flavor and happens so quickly. Whole lobster cooked in a pan in the oven set at 425˚ yields a wonderfully flavored meat. It's easy to prepare. Let it cool and sit on a bed of lettuce with some lemons. Killer salad plus a special centerpiece.
The broiler is a powerful cooking spot for lobster. Stuff the chest cavity and any other spots with a prepared filling, butter everything and let the broiler do its magic. I used brie as my stuffing. Wow.
Don’t miss your opportunity to celebrate National Lobster Day in September. No matter your stimulus, get started this weekend. I sure am.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.