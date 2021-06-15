Sikes: First the food needs to taste good

One of the questions I get very often involves the appearance of food. How it looks at a restaurant. How they can follow a similar path at home.
Before anything, a quick discussion begins. The phrase is stated, “We eat with our eyes.” Right after that a sense of smell gets mentioned. We all agree that appearance and aroma are critical to evaluating food for consumption. We do it—or at least most of us do. And that’s a good thing.
When I teach wine classes, I talk about how cats approach food. I refer to my buddy Bacchus. We were companions for 17 years. He was a consummate evaluator of anything he was offered to eat or drink. He was spot on.
I go through how Bacchus approached an item. Step by step his method is outlined. When we get through, we go on to say, “What wood Bacchus do.” Every time we tasted a new wine, we applied the Bacchus method.
So what was so good and thorough about how good Bacchus did his job? How can we do the same thing?
First off, he looked at the item (Roast chicken was his very favorite.) If it didn’t pass the appearance test, he was out there. There was no need for any other evaluation. He might leave the room. Why stay? Likely there was some aroma evident while he was looking.
After looking, there was lots of smelling from every side. Plenty of intense study. Might be a paw extended. It might all happen again, before the tiniest of licks came about. If all seemed OK, then an actual taste occurred. If that didn’t work, he was out of there. If that worked, real eating – maybe a few bites – resulted and approval was decreed.
The important thing to realize is taste was critical to Bacchus. If the dish in question didn’t taste good, all the other characteristics were for naught. They mattered and could nix the deal. But when the final verdict was in, taste is what won out.
That was a long way to address the question about the appearance of restaurant food and how to make it happen at home. Bacchus showed us the importance of smell. I sure wish, “Wow that smells so good,” would come from my mouth in a restaurant. Rarely does and I don’t hear it from others.
That’s hard to accomplish in a restaurant with all the exhaust fans and sterile air in general. We like to smell and see smoke at a barbecue restaurant. In my cooking classes, one of the first things some people say is, “It sure smells good in here.”
The appearance test can be tough. There are so many variables. Put two or three together and you can make a winner or a plate of confusion.
Some chefs these days like to create height. They think the food somehow looks better. It may look good. More often it’s a needless complication.
We are sometimes confronted with a plate full of all sorts of clutter. And the tastes are tiny and varied. That’s not all bad, but it’s usually just fussy.
Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernadin is an artist. Do a search and look at his plates. You can eat the food without having to take it apart.
Jacque Pepin says, “Food must appeal to the taste buds before anything else.”
None other than Julia Child shared, “Over-decorated plates become stagnant, losing spontaneity and natural quality – it is ‘mortician food.’ However, when the taste is secure, there’s nothing wrong with a nice presentation, but it should never be at the expense of taste.”
Mighty powerful words. We best keep them in mind.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.