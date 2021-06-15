Sikes: First the food needs to taste good

One of the questions I get very often involves the appearance of food. How it looks at a restaurant. How they can follow a similar path at home.

Before anything, a quick discussion begins. The phrase is stated, “We eat with our eyes.” Right after that a sense of smell gets mentioned. We all agree that appearance and aroma are critical to evaluating food for consumption. We do it—or at least most of us do. And that’s a good thing.

When I teach wine classes, I talk about how cats approach food. I refer to my buddy Bacchus. We were companions for 17 years. He was a consummate evaluator of anything he was offered to eat or drink. He was spot on.

I go through how Bacchus approached an item. Step by step his method is outlined. When we get through, we go on to say, “What wood Bacchus do.” Every time we tasted a new wine, we applied the Bacchus method.

So what was so good and thorough about how good Bacchus did his job? How can we do the same thing?

First off, he looked at the item (Roast chicken was his very favorite.) If it didn’t pass the appearance test, he was out there. There was no need for any other evaluation. He might leave the room. Why stay? Likely there was some aroma evident while he was looking.