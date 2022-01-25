Sikes: Food - Can we find it? Can we afford it

Occasionally I say something about the cost of food. Store and restaurant prices are fair game. Basically restaurants charge what they have to in order to remain in business. But don’t our stores do that too? I think so. What’s up?

It’s not often that I mention not being able to get something. In fact, I speak the exact opposite. You can usually get anything somewhere. That's likely still true. But it can be sort of pricey.

Food is something that we take for granted. There are farmers out there that turn it out by the zillions. We get our small part at markets and restaurants. We rarely think about the supply chain. Where do those businesses get their products?

Our current situation is beginning to point out this issue. Quite simply, will what we want be there when we are?

I suppose I'm lucky in that I have not personally had a problem getting food I wanted. Maybe my wants are so simple that I haven't found a bump in the road. But I don't think so. It's more about where I shop. And when I shop. Could be how I shop too.