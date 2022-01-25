Sikes: Food - Can we find it? Can we afford it

Occasionally I say something about the cost of food. Store and restaurant prices are fair game. Basically restaurants charge what they have to in order to remain in business. But don’t our stores do that too? I think so. What’s up?
It’s not often that I mention not being able to get something. In fact, I speak the exact opposite. You can usually get anything somewhere. That's likely still true. But it can be sort of pricey.
Food is something that we take for granted. There are farmers out there that turn it out by the zillions. We get our small part at markets and restaurants. We rarely think about the supply chain. Where do those businesses get their products?
Our current situation is beginning to point out this issue. Quite simply, will what we want be there when we are?
I suppose I'm lucky in that I have not personally had a problem getting food I wanted. Maybe my wants are so simple that I haven't found a bump in the road. But I don't think so. It's more about where I shop. And when I shop. Could be how I shop too.
When this pandemic began, there were runs on certain products. People flocked to the stores to get toilet paper. This was bigger than a tornado alert in the South. It was so bad that suppliers had no product to get to the stores for us. Seems that's where we are again and with more products.
Our local stores can't sell something they can't get. There's no price gouging. Just no supply. But the selling price is affected when it costs more to get it here. And the store pays more and so do we.
In the middle of all of this is a labor shortage. All the players talk about how it impacts their business. Not only are they short of people, but the ones they find cost them more. Bottom line is we pay the difference.
The smaller local merchant – store or restaurant - is being squeezed. Can they make it?
The current issue of Nation’s Restaurant News states “46% of restaurants that did not receive RRF grants could close without aid.” This speaks to an aid package in Congress now. Basically trying to keep operators in business. Then there’s a supply issue. Can they get it and at what price? Of course, the “they” quickly becomes we.
My friend Jeremy Vines, owner of Obsidian Dining and Catering, questions if he can afford to sell wings based on his cost. Bill Schwenk, Bill & Robbie’s, has suspended rib sales. Same problem.
This shortage and price issue has come home. What can we do? How do we get what we need?
Get to know folks where you shop. Make friends with a butcher. This person can help you get what you need. Same in the bakery. Seafood. Produce. Any area you shop. Know them. Call them. You’ll stand out in their mind.
Don’t forget our local merchants – restaurants and stores. Tony Cleaves is a real butcher right here in Opelika. He’ll get what you need. Wright’s Market cuts their own meats. Their shelves are full of products. The locals are there for us. They are proud to serve us.
It’s a bumpy road right now. Not soon over. Likely a long ride. Our trip will be better if we support our local stores, restaurants and caterers. They will serve us and be there when possible. And call us by name. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.