Sikes: Grab as many fresh figs as you can and enjoy them

Figs, figs, figs. Now’s the time for the abundance of this tasty fruit. Must be something unique and July 15. When that day comes around, the figs magically ripen. Those little green knobs hang around forever. Teasing us with their lusciousness. And then – bam.

Our tree is loaded. Hundreds of them. Pruning and feeding has rewarded us with bounty. Aimee picked twice on Saturday.

With all the figs that many of us have, decisions must be made about what to do. Figs don’t keep well at all. Sitting out isn’t good. In the fridge is worse. Eat them or lose them is absolutely true.

Of course, fig preserves come to mind. Hard to get much better for us lovers of this sweet treat. Let them bathe in sugar before a trip to the sauna. That’s about all it takes to make a fine batch. A touch of lemon or orange is nice. But a “keep-it-simple-stupid” approach is a mighty good one.

I like to keep some pretty whole figs and include a few of those in each jar. These add a burst of warm summer memories come February.

Many of the figs grown locally have a red interior with a dark but not actually black skin. This hint of red makes for attractive jams and preserves. When left to ripen on the tree, they often burst open on their own. You need to share with the birds and wasps.