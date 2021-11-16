Sikes: Here are wines to consider for your Thanksgiving meal

Here it is. My favorite family holiday: Thanksgiving.
It’s a great time with a built-in extension. A whole weekend. For retail, folks, it’s a tough one. Many others force the agony upon themselves by joining the mania. I thank them in advance for doing my penance for me.
Yes, a festive table is in order no matter the size celebration. So are lots of fun foods. They help us remember those who have gone before and build ties to the future. Food has a way of building strong bridges among friends and family.
Next comes the thought of what wines should we have or bring with us if we are visiting. For Thanksgiving, there are lots of good choices. I started by contacting my friend Stan Hagan at the Auburn Kroger to get some recommendations from him. Then I checked with John Mark Davis, one of The Dining Winos. Of course, there’s Willi Cox. Since he’s had more wine than I have, he ought to know something – if he can remember it.
Picking a wine for Thanksgiving is difficult for some. Their reason is why it ought to be easy. Lots of flavors, textures and colors. Plus plenty of food. Might as well be a variety of wine. Save your special bottles and subtle flavors for another occasion. This isn’t a wine tasting. The seriousness here is about friendship. Keep that the focus.
All are in agreement about bubbles. Absolutely. Champagne can stretch the budget – especially for your mother-in-law! A dry prosecco is a slam dunk. So is a cava. Easy on the tongue and wallet. Since it’s a special occasion, consider a rosé version.
Speaking of rosé, those got our votes, too. If I had to recommend only one wine, this is my choice. Works from gathering to goodbye. Keep them chilled but not too cold.
The group as a whole picked reds over white wines. Chardonnay is not a strong pick. Herbaceous sauvignon blancs like Sancerre are a good choice with rich foods. New Zealand ones - not so much. Very strong and aggressive for some.
Stan suggested trying a riesling that’s not too sweet. Gewürztraminer was on John Mark’s list. I’m a fan of Gruner Veltliner. Good with most all eats. White blends are another option. Plenty of flavor with a hint of sweetness. Easy to drink and pay for.
Everybody mentioned Beaujolais. Nouveau was not a favorite, but the specific villages can be just right for a lighter wine crowd. Bright and fruity, plus they are French.
Always a crowd-pleaser is pinot noir. Bright in color with lots cherry-berry fruit make these wines really food friendly. Nothing more versatile than this one at Thanksgiving.
Red blends from the Rhone area of France are especially good for Thanksgiving. These are often known as GSM – made from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Excellent examples can be found from as far away as Australia and California as well.
Italian reds like Brunello and Amarone are perfect. Their more affordable cousin Ripasso should be on every list.
All of us liked zinfandels for the holiday meal. Bold and rich with a smokey edge make them perfect. One known as Sin Zin was on John Mark’s list.
Red blends based on Zinfandel are very popular and work well for big meals. Basic examples like Apothic Red to others like Conundrum Red and big ones such as The Prisoner lead the pack. There’s a long list of really good ones available.
No matter your choices – that’s right, have more than one – be as serious about them as you are every recipe. Careful selection will set off that Thanksgiving feast just right.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.