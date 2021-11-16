Sikes: Here are wines to consider for your Thanksgiving meal

Here it is. My favorite family holiday: Thanksgiving.

It’s a great time with a built-in extension. A whole weekend. For retail, folks, it’s a tough one. Many others force the agony upon themselves by joining the mania. I thank them in advance for doing my penance for me.

Yes, a festive table is in order no matter the size celebration. So are lots of fun foods. They help us remember those who have gone before and build ties to the future. Food has a way of building strong bridges among friends and family.

Next comes the thought of what wines should we have or bring with us if we are visiting. For Thanksgiving, there are lots of good choices. I started by contacting my friend Stan Hagan at the Auburn Kroger to get some recommendations from him. Then I checked with John Mark Davis, one of The Dining Winos. Of course, there’s Willi Cox. Since he’s had more wine than I have, he ought to know something – if he can remember it.

Picking a wine for Thanksgiving is difficult for some. Their reason is why it ought to be easy. Lots of flavors, textures and colors. Plus plenty of food. Might as well be a variety of wine. Save your special bottles and subtle flavors for another occasion. This isn’t a wine tasting. The seriousness here is about friendship. Keep that the focus.