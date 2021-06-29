Sikes: ‘Heritage pork is the way to go’

The wing parts were baked for about 35 minutes before being basted in a sauce made from a reduced mix of the marinade. The orange-glazed wings were full of traditional chicken flavor enhanced by the sauce.

Our key dish featured real heritage pork chops. Surrounded with full pork fat and marbled throughout. We had center-cut and rib chop versions. Each chop weighed almost a pound.

Just like the wings, the chops were held overnight in a seasoned brine. After removing and drying, the top surface was coated in seasoned cornstarch and sautéed until a rich brown. Then was turned over, covered and simmered until done.

The chops sat while a simple pan sauce was made adding vinegar, honey and stock. A butter enrichment finished off the sliced pork.

A total winner for everyone. These chops were wonderfully moist with the sauce making them even better. This dish had the good looks of a champion.

Next, we made chicken thighs as a baked dish. We seasoned our thighs and coated them in a mayo/Dijon mix. Then the skin side was coated in panko breadcrumbs and baked. After resting, they were served as is. Full of flavor and totally moist. A simple and successful approach.