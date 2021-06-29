Sikes: ‘Heritage pork is the way to go’

OK, right up front. I had to cancel my classes for May. EAMC didn’t allow that activity from my room out there. I literally messaged people from my bed about the changes necessary.
Since everything was canceled, I elected to simply shift all activity to June. July will continue to be Tomatoes as scheduled.
Back in March, we had beautiful beef from Jim Collins at Collins Farms in Cusseta. I wanted to have a similar experience with pork. Boy, did we ever.
Berkshire heritage pork is what we explored. This old-fashioned black pig has redder meat, with distinctive, rich flavor, and marbling like fine beef. One look and it’s easy to see the difference. One we all tasted, too.
The first dish we made was a stew using the shoulder. We used the Instant Pot to prepare our stew. The meat was cubed before browning. Onions, garlic, stock and seasonings went in along with red wine vinegar and brown sugar. After cooking, dried apricots and cranberries were added and the mixture cooked a few minutes longer.
Gosh, this was tender lusciousness. It was so rich. We all agreed that it reminded us of beef.
Chicken came next. Organic, no antibiotic cuts were used. Wings were chosen – the drums and flats. They were marinated overnight in a flavorful mix of orange, garlic, ginger, soy, sugar, salt, pepper and cayenne.
The wing parts were baked for about 35 minutes before being basted in a sauce made from a reduced mix of the marinade. The orange-glazed wings were full of traditional chicken flavor enhanced by the sauce.
Our key dish featured real heritage pork chops. Surrounded with full pork fat and marbled throughout. We had center-cut and rib chop versions. Each chop weighed almost a pound.
Just like the wings, the chops were held overnight in a seasoned brine. After removing and drying, the top surface was coated in seasoned cornstarch and sautéed until a rich brown. Then was turned over, covered and simmered until done.
The chops sat while a simple pan sauce was made adding vinegar, honey and stock. A butter enrichment finished off the sliced pork.
A total winner for everyone. These chops were wonderfully moist with the sauce making them even better. This dish had the good looks of a champion.
Next, we made chicken thighs as a baked dish. We seasoned our thighs and coated them in a mayo/Dijon mix. Then the skin side was coated in panko breadcrumbs and baked. After resting, they were served as is. Full of flavor and totally moist. A simple and successful approach.
Our last dish took us back to Berkshire pork. This time we used the pork version of flank steak. This one is known as rose meat. The name comes from the meat being a slightly lighter color than the interior. This thin cut is trimmed before grilling. But here's where the fun comes in.
The dish is known as Matambrito de Cerdo a la Pizza. So a smaller pork version of Argentina’s national dish Matambre.
The grilled side is topped with tomato sauce, capers, red pepper flakes and oregano. Then comes a layer of cheese. This is topped with sliced stuffed olives. Other variations are welcome. Back on the grill until everything’s cooked in the bottom and melted on top.
This is an amazing dish. Looks great and tasted just as good. The smell draws you in. We sliced ours in squares and ate in with our hands. Just like pizza with a pork crust. It was so tasty.
Total consensus - heritage pork is the way to go.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.