Sikes: Holiday Memories: Looking back at some of our dishes

There’s seems no better time than 12th Night to reflect on the good food we had during this extended holiday season.
We’re ready for a last celebration and perhaps a party or two – maybe more. It’s the end of Christmas – those drummers drumming. The beginning of Epiphany – the remembrance of the Magi visiting the baby. Time to begin to take down the Christmas decorations. If you are like we are, the tree is hard to part with. But it must be done this weekend.
In looking back all the way to Thanksgiving, our holiday fare was so very good. A mix of traditional and modern gave us both balance and excitement. Here’s a look at some of the delights.
Some nice veggies and other sides were special. Taters and sweet taters both. Some very nice asparagus. We received some luscious pears and paired those with tart apples. Brightly colored oranges helped out.
Pasta dishes are particularly enamored in our household. Occasionally as a side but mostly as a dish of its own. Almost always making an appearance on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Long shapes like spaghetti with pesto and linguine with clams. Baked farfalle in rich marinara – a favorite of mine. Rigatoni with sweet sausage and broccoli was really good.
There were some special “little” dishes sampled. I made a foie gras mousse. Wow was that a rich thrill. Better hurry up Willi Cox. American bowfin caviar appeared on New Year’s Eve. Tasty smoked salmon. Interesting cheese including Green Hill from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, Ga.
We had some fine fish during those times. Wonderful fresh grouper, shrimp and crabmeat from David Fuller Seafood. Think West Indies Salad, crab cakes and more. All of these had a po-boy version as well. What a treat.
Artist friends Greg and Benedicte Brown came to visit. That great seafood stew, bouillabaisse, was served. Such a special experience with fish, shrimp and mussels.
Kenzie Rogers is about to open a new barbecue spot in the area. I’ll tell you more in a couple of weeks. He brought us some beef and pork ribs to try. Killer good. I made some Brunswick stew to go with them.
Steaks were certainly delightful a couple of times. But veal was a step higher. We had osso buco as part of my December classes. I had to practice! Our Christmas dinner featured veal chops with a mushroom cream sauce and beautiful peeled asparagus. The main dish was inspired by a Marcella Hazan book I received from Paul Ciavarelli.
The butcher a Publix cut me a pair of 3-inch thick lamb loin chops. A sous vide got the chops almost done. Searing on all sides finished them just right. Another holiday delight.
Large cuts of meat have a certain belonging at these times. We did our part. At Thanksgiving, I prepared a slow-roasted rosemary turkey. This was as tender and juicy as they come. We passed most it along to our neighbors the Inmans. I can’t forget the gravy. It was a hit with all.
Rosemary appeared again seasoning a rack of pork roast. That one was as pretty as it was good.
I couldn’t let the season go by without making some praline hams. That’s praw-leen – not pray-leen by the way. It’s hard to find something more satisfying. Great color and flavor plus a mouth-coating sauce. Lasting flavor and mighty good looking.
Oh yes, bread pudding got its chance to shine. Gosh there’s hardly a better dessert. After making five hams and even more bread puddings – don’t forget the sauce – I think I got it right. I gave it my best.
We had the best of holiday season filled with delights. Hope you enjoyed hearing some of the tales.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.