Sikes: Holiday Memories: Looking back at some of our dishes

There’s seems no better time than 12th Night to reflect on the good food we had during this extended holiday season.

We’re ready for a last celebration and perhaps a party or two – maybe more. It’s the end of Christmas – those drummers drumming. The beginning of Epiphany – the remembrance of the Magi visiting the baby. Time to begin to take down the Christmas decorations. If you are like we are, the tree is hard to part with. But it must be done this weekend.

In looking back all the way to Thanksgiving, our holiday fare was so very good. A mix of traditional and modern gave us both balance and excitement. Here’s a look at some of the delights.

Some nice veggies and other sides were special. Taters and sweet taters both. Some very nice asparagus. We received some luscious pears and paired those with tart apples. Brightly colored oranges helped out.

Pasta dishes are particularly enamored in our household. Occasionally as a side but mostly as a dish of its own. Almost always making an appearance on Tuesday and Thursday nights.