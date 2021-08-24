Sikes: ‘Italian American dishes are a winner’

When we met for cooking classes in August, we were treated to examples of Italian American Italian cuisine.
The idea was to look at the recipes Italian American immigrants brought with them to the United States and how they had to adapt them to what was available at the time.
The meats and vegetables they were accustomed to were not all at hand. Not the same meats. Certainly not the same vegetables. It was a learning experience to make grandma’s recipes in the new surroundings.
The other thing we talked about was an extension of what we called Italian American cuisine. What developed before too long was “American” Italian American cuisine. What we did to the Italian recipes to make some more to our liking. Or we created new dishes entirely to add to the Italian American experience.
First thing we looked at fit the bill here perfectly. Garlic bread. An American creation that’s become a staple of what we call Italian American. Our approach was simple—don’t use butter. We use mayo, olive oil, garlic, Parmigiano, plus salt and pepper.
The result of our technique brought rave reviews. This version is great directly from the oven, at room temperature or after cooling. We enjoyed some up front and more with other dishes as we wished. There was never any leftover.
One of the great Italian American restaurants still going strong is Rao’s. It opened in 1896 and hasn’t missed a beat. Food writer Mimi Sheraton described their food as “exquisitely simple Italian cooking.” These days we would extend that description to be Italian American cooking. They do it so well. Frank Pellegrino and family understand the cuisine.
We made meatballs in the Rao’s Style. The tender plump orbs browned and then simmered in marinara. The result was one to remember. Accompanied by a few bites of the bread did the trick. Just like the first course at Rao’s. No spaghetti please.
Another Italian American staple we explored was shrimp—scampi style. This way of preparing shrimp is such a good one. Many that we encounter are so heavy with butter the shrimp is lost. The result of what we did put the shrimp properly forward. So tender and so flavorful. The good thing—it took less than four minutes to prepare. I think we scarfed ours down in less time than that.
Our next dish featured chicken. But not just that. We got sweet Italian sausage. Beautiful gold potatoes. Onions and bright red peppers. The cooking liquid consisted of stock and red wine vinegar spiked with fennel seeds and oregano. After stewing for a while, this was a rich wonder. Generous portions didn’t stand a chance with us. BTW—no tomato in Chicken Scarpariello.
We couldn’t have a complete Italian American meal without pasta. What we made is common to so many neighborhood pizzerias. Baked ziti. This almost casserole version is basic comfort food. Several people said that. My friend Chris Wilson was the leader of the pack. He brought his parents to the class with him.
For our baked ziti, we used penne. It’s much easier to find and use. The sauce is the key. We use our same marinara. It is such a winner.
To that sauce we added ricotta, cream, Parmigiano, Jack cheese, garlic plus basil and parsley. Basically mix everything together and bake. When it comes from the oven, garnish with a touch of Parm and more parsley. That’s it, and it sure is good. “I’ll take a big bowl” came over my shoulder. Yes, that good.
Italian American dishes are a winner. Don’t miss the parade.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.