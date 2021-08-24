Sikes: ‘Italian American dishes are a winner’

When we met for cooking classes in August, we were treated to examples of Italian American Italian cuisine.

The idea was to look at the recipes Italian American immigrants brought with them to the United States and how they had to adapt them to what was available at the time.

The meats and vegetables they were accustomed to were not all at hand. Not the same meats. Certainly not the same vegetables. It was a learning experience to make grandma’s recipes in the new surroundings.

The other thing we talked about was an extension of what we called Italian American cuisine. What developed before too long was “American” Italian American cuisine. What we did to the Italian recipes to make some more to our liking. Or we created new dishes entirely to add to the Italian American experience.

First thing we looked at fit the bill here perfectly. Garlic bread. An American creation that’s become a staple of what we call Italian American. Our approach was simple—don’t use butter. We use mayo, olive oil, garlic, Parmigiano, plus salt and pepper.

The result of our technique brought rave reviews. This version is great directly from the oven, at room temperature or after cooling. We enjoyed some up front and more with other dishes as we wished. There was never any leftover.