Sikes: Make friends with as many vinegars as you can

Most of us use vinegar in our cooking, but too little. It probably comes as a part of something we have. What we need to use is a selection of regular and specialty vinegars that will enhance the flavors of the dishes we prepare.

My inspiration of writing about vinegar comes from the questions and comments about the vinegars we have used in our last several cooking classes. Not planned – honestly. Just worked out that way. They are good stuff and a killer flavor boost.

Vinegar is one of those really old ingredients. Like 5,000 years. The Egyptians made it, then stored it in urns just like wine. The keep-it-in-barrels stuff came along much later.

Basically, vinegar starts with fruit juices. Yeasts cause them to ferment and turn sugar into alcohol. Along comes acetic acid. Folks call this the “mother.” Add this to juice like wine, wait around a while, at least a few months, and the resulting sour, flavor-enhancing liquid results. Vinegar is born.

OK it’s more complicated than that, but you get the point. Simple greatness. Find it in many places. Let’s look at some.