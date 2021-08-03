Sikes: Make friends with as many vinegars as you can

Most of us use vinegar in our cooking, but too little. It probably comes as a part of something we have. What we need to use is a selection of regular and specialty vinegars that will enhance the flavors of the dishes we prepare.
My inspiration of writing about vinegar comes from the questions and comments about the vinegars we have used in our last several cooking classes. Not planned – honestly. Just worked out that way. They are good stuff and a killer flavor boost.
Vinegar is one of those really old ingredients. Like 5,000 years. The Egyptians made it, then stored it in urns just like wine. The keep-it-in-barrels stuff came along much later.
Basically, vinegar starts with fruit juices. Yeasts cause them to ferment and turn sugar into alcohol. Along comes acetic acid. Folks call this the “mother.” Add this to juice like wine, wait around a while, at least a few months, and the resulting sour, flavor-enhancing liquid results. Vinegar is born.
OK it’s more complicated than that, but you get the point. Simple greatness. Find it in many places. Let’s look at some.
The vinegar I have closest at hand is plain white distilled. It's versatile. It's inexpensive. A glug or two puts a positive spin on many a sweet and sour sauce. Think barbecue. Make sure the one you get had a minimum of 5% acid. It’s important.
Also nearby is my “go-to” Bragg’s apple cider vinegar. What a winner and a bargain. No more than 6 bucks will get you a quart of this golden elixir. Chef Graham at Zazu and his new Dough Pizzeria says that apple cider vinegar is his favorite. He told with me, “If I’m looking for a certain flavor, I’ll use apple cider vinegar along with another natural acid like a citrus juice.”
Be careful, there are fake apple cider vinegars all over. Read the label and you’ll see “colored” in the mix. This means it’s white vinegar with a caramel tint added. Not from apples folks.
Only an extra step away are most of my remaining vinegar stash. Yes, in there are some homemade goodies. I always have some red wine vinegar churning away is some bottle I found to use. Thanks to Carol Duncan, who brought me a “mother” like I mentioned above. You can get one of these little jelly blobs, add some tasty red wine and a few months later you’ll have the start of a fine vinegar. I usually have Champagne vinegar in process too. I like its delicate touch.
My friend Willie Cox makes a vinegar from that classic China Moon cookbook from 30 years ago. His favorite is serrano lemongrass. He likes its bright clean flavors and that subtle pop too.
Wine vinegars are very popular. I’ve mentioned making some already. I’ve got a fine red wine vinegar from the Blue Ridge Olive Oil Company in Blue Ridge, Ga. Good stuff. Turns out it’s a gift to me that keeps on giving. So happy friends thought of me.
Sherry vinegar is a hidden gem. It’s packed with flavor, and also bargain priced. The Don Bruno brand can be found at World Market.
Balsamic vinegars are popular and fraught with danger. There’re cheap options that are terrible. Weak and ugly. Salad dressings’ worst enemy. Lots of good examples in the middle. I keep one from Villa Monodori in Modena. A few drops make a big difference. The grape here is trebbiano. Yes, a white grape making a rich, dark wine. Monari Federzoni is the choice of Chef Al at Fratelli’s.
Then there are big dollar wonders on the high end. Very old – like 100 years. A drop or two will become a life-long memory.
Waverly Local chef Christian Watson is a big fan of these rare examples. “I have such a respect to the art and passion of creating such a masterpiece,” he said. “ … (T)hat’s responsible for creating something that’s one of a kind and to be enjoyed by future generations.”
For some of us, our first taste of something other than regular was malt vinegar. It was served with fish and chips from a simple restaurant. Big change for small town South. Sure was good though and really special. Beer is the source here.
When we find ourselves in an Asian restaurant, there’s rice wine vinegar in that kitchen.
Wow, lots of vinegar out there. Make friends with as many as you can. You won’t be disappointed.