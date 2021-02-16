Sikes: ‘Make Green Goddess a part of your dressing and dip selections’

Green Goddess is a luscious dressing. Flavorful but not over whelming. According to how it's finished, it can be silky smooth, have bits of herbs clearly visible or be a touch chunky. It's easy enough to make it home and lasts a couple of weeks in the fridge. It won't take you that long to use it.

Another option is to make Green Goddess as a dip. Follow the recipe for the dressing, but leave out half the mayo and don't process quite as much. The result will stick to veggie crudité, spread on a cracker with ease and pick up with chips.

No, Green Goddess does not contain avocado. Yet it works well with them. A great summer treat is a plate of sliced avocado and boiled shrimp served with tomato and Green Goddess. It goes great with a Cobb salad too.

Green Goddess dressing can be found locally in stores. Kraft is still an option. There’s one from Annie’s and Primal Kitchen. The offering from Bolthouse Farms has avocado in it plus uses yogurt. Also, Lantana hummus has a Green Goddess version.

Not long ago I made a salad using Green Goddess. I dressed my lettuce and veggies with olive just like Chef Alison did. I put my dressing in a small dish to be used as the diner wished.

No matter how you do it, plan to make Green Goddess a part of your dressing and dip selections.