Sikes: ‘Make Green Goddess a part of your dressing and dip selections’

Remember Green Goddess dressing? At one point it was all the rage – especially on the West Coast.
It was a great dressing and an interesting alternative to Thousand Island, Catalina and what we called “French.” Yet when ranch came along, it fell out of favor. Marketing was likely to blame, plus a more versatile option.
Legend has it that Green Goddess dressing was created in the 1920s in Los Angeles. It was named for a popular play of the time – “The Green Goddess.”
Recently, the PBS series “Kitchen Queens: New Orleans” featured Chef Alison Vega-Knoll of Station 6. She and her husband opened this restaurant in 2016. Located in the area known as Bucktown, Station 6 has become very popular and was named Best Seafood Restaurant by New Orleans Magazine.
Chef Alison made her favorite – the Station 6 Seafood Salad. A dozen big shrimp and a half pound of crabmeat were a major part. The dressing was Green Goddess.
So, what's in this concoction? Can we find it today? Or can we make it ourselves?
Green Goddess dressing is actually green – a pale green. It is based on mayonnaise and sour cream. The green cast comes from herbs, usually chives, parsley and tarragon. The piquant flavor can be attributed to lemon juice, vinegar and anchovy. A little salt and pepper round out the ingredients. Sometimes tarragon vinegar is used in place of the herb.
Green Goddess is a luscious dressing. Flavorful but not over whelming. According to how it's finished, it can be silky smooth, have bits of herbs clearly visible or be a touch chunky. It's easy enough to make it home and lasts a couple of weeks in the fridge. It won't take you that long to use it.
Another option is to make Green Goddess as a dip. Follow the recipe for the dressing, but leave out half the mayo and don't process quite as much. The result will stick to veggie crudité, spread on a cracker with ease and pick up with chips.
No, Green Goddess does not contain avocado. Yet it works well with them. A great summer treat is a plate of sliced avocado and boiled shrimp served with tomato and Green Goddess. It goes great with a Cobb salad too.
Green Goddess dressing can be found locally in stores. Kraft is still an option. There’s one from Annie’s and Primal Kitchen. The offering from Bolthouse Farms has avocado in it plus uses yogurt. Also, Lantana hummus has a Green Goddess version.
Not long ago I made a salad using Green Goddess. I dressed my lettuce and veggies with olive just like Chef Alison did. I put my dressing in a small dish to be used as the diner wished.
No matter how you do it, plan to make Green Goddess a part of your dressing and dip selections.
Green Goddess Dressing
3 TBS chives, chopped
2 TBS tarragon, chopped
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
4-6 anchovy filets, drained and chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayo
1 TBS olive oil
2 TBS lemon Juice
1 TBS vinegar
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp white pepper
Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until very smooth. Pulse and scrape down the sides as needed. Store in a sealed container in the fridge overnight before using.
If you have no fresh tarragon, use half the amount of dried. Or use 2 tablespoons of tarragon vinegar and omit the wine vinegar. If a finer texture is desired, press dressing through a sieve before refrigerating.
