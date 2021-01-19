Sikes: O Town offers you ice cream and more

Chris and Angela George are food entrepreneurs. O Town is their baby. Of course, children are part of the family, too. Along with their three real loves, O Town has been a focus for some time now. All are equal parts of the future. Sophia is already a staff regular.
O Town began as an ice cream cart - not even a real truck - back in the spring of 2015. In January of the next year, they moved to a physical location at 815 S. Railroad Ave. in Opelika. In December 2018, they relocated to 700 Second Ave. At this location, there’s a drive-up window along with indoor and outdoor dining. Plus, they added a real food truck. Substantial progress in not quite six years.
Sure, O Town offers ice cream. Many options carry names tied to local places or special customers. Popular options are ice creams like Chunky Monkey Park and Cup Kate. My favorites are a deep chocolate and a beautiful raspberry and chocolate chip blend. It’s bold and intense, plus a rich color.
Obviously, winter isn’t a big ice cream time. As warmer weather comes, traffic increases and so do the flavor options. My advice is to check regularly to see what’s available, plus new offerings.
Lunch is a small but trusted menu. The basic offerings are chicken salad and pimento cheese. The regular bread is called Texas Toast. There’s a croissant option available for an additional charge.
My favorite extra is Zapp’s Voodoo chips. Angela tells me the cranberry and pecan chicken salad is a customer pick. Bacon is popular with the pimento cheese.
There’s also a soup of the day. Always check to see what’s available and then enjoy.
Adding a scoop of ice cream to your lunch is a frequent occurrence. A small taste like this gives you a chance to experience the variety O Town has.
New to O Town is breakfast. There’s no country platter with eggs and meats. No stacks of pancakes or biscuits and gravy. Plenty of other places do a great job with these.
Currently breakfast at O Town gives you a choice of beignets or sweet potato sausage biscuits. Chris formed his idea for beignets around ones they had at Café du Monde in New Orleans. He starts the night before to let the dough rise just right. They are fried to order and doused with powdered sugar.
Even though the biscuits contain sweet potato, they are savory. The accompanying apple butter adds that touch of sweet that make them just right. These were my favorite for a filling breakfast. They are good saved for lunch, too.
Special events are common at O Town. No doubt COVID-19 put a limit on those last year. Recently, they hosted a mother/son superhero drive-up night. Everybody dressed up and ordered at the window. While the food was being prepared, all got out and pictures were made. A fun time, yet safe too.
In February, there will be a daddy/daughter drive-up night. Details to follow on that event. Angela and Chris are always available for requests and ideas you may have. They are open to your suggestions.
O Town serves lunch Tuesday through Sunday at 11. Breakfast begins at 7 on Thursday and Friday. Ice cream is offered anytime the doors are open.
Locally owned businesses deserve our support. They don’t have the national exposure that draws people in. They are the ones that are here for us and are a part of the community. Good people and quality products are what they offer.
Drop by O Town in Opelika as soon as you can. Give a hello to Chris and Angela. They are the ones who will be serving you. Personally and with pleasure.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.