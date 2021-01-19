Sikes: O Town offers you ice cream and more

My favorite extra is Zapp’s Voodoo chips. Angela tells me the cranberry and pecan chicken salad is a customer pick. Bacon is popular with the pimento cheese.

There’s also a soup of the day. Always check to see what’s available and then enjoy.

Adding a scoop of ice cream to your lunch is a frequent occurrence. A small taste like this gives you a chance to experience the variety O Town has.

New to O Town is breakfast. There’s no country platter with eggs and meats. No stacks of pancakes or biscuits and gravy. Plenty of other places do a great job with these.

Currently breakfast at O Town gives you a choice of beignets or sweet potato sausage biscuits. Chris formed his idea for beignets around ones they had at Café du Monde in New Orleans. He starts the night before to let the dough rise just right. They are fried to order and doused with powdered sugar.

Even though the biscuits contain sweet potato, they are savory. The accompanying apple butter adds that touch of sweet that make them just right. These were my favorite for a filling breakfast. They are good saved for lunch, too.