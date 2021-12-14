Sikes: Our December classes were full of luxuries

Luxuries. That was the subject of our classes this month. Due to Christmas activities for so many of us, sessions began early and were held on a tight schedule. In fact, we finished on the 10th with most folks from Columbus that day. Plus, up the road from Wadley.
The plan was to have some special foods and possibly involve some sumptuous methods of preparation. We did our best to get the job done.
We began with slightly uncommon dates as the center of attention. Pitted ones made things easier. We stuffed them with halloumi cheese and wrapped them with bacon. The slice was secured with a toothpick.
About 10 minutes in the oven gave us a rich, sweet and savory luxury to begin our holiday meal.
In addition, we tried an Alabama product called Maggie’s Farm Lottie’s Pepper Jelly. Wow was this a good one. It is made with bell peppers and jalapenos. The color is natural with no artificial green added. We tried it on a simple cracker in order to appreciate the flavors. It can be served with cream cheese or used as a glaze for roasted meats.
For our next course, we turned to a classic from the French repertoire. Lettuce cream. Thank you, Julia Child. Yes, a soup made from lettuce and other goodies. Rich chicken stock, buttery lettuce and gold potatoes. Plus eggs, cream and butter. Details would take lots of paragraphs. Just so you know, this was luscious stuff that definitely rang the luxury bell.
In many people's minds, veal ranks as a luxury meat. It was the subject of our main course. I'm not talking about questionably raised baby calves. These animals weigh 350 to 450 pounds. Just about to be taken off milk products as their food. The meat is still light in color, bursting with flavor and very tender.
We chose traditional veal shanks plus short ribs to use for our osso buco. Onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and garlic get the sauce started. Browning the shanks makes for a good-looking finished product. Later on, wine and tomatoes go in along with rich stocks. In our case pork and vegetable. Thyme and bay are the basic seasonings.
After a few hours of simmering, the result was – as my dear friend Bob James used to say – divine. We loved this truly luxurious dish.
Often risotto is served as an accompaniment to osso buco. One of the few times this happens. To make our risotto more interesting, we added spinach just before we were finished cooking. All we had left was lemon, Parmesan and cream.
This was an excellent and quite luxurious dish to have with our osso buco.
Did we have room for dessert? Barely. But we made the sacrifice. What we had was simple, light and bright. Perfect to complete our luxurious meal. Strawberries Jubilee was our choice. Its moderate sweetness and burst of citrus magnified the flavor of the berries. Perfect was the consensus.
This visit with luxury sure was fun. The best part was the accessibility and affordability of everything we had. Nothing was out of reach. Nor were there pretensions associated with any ingredient. All our dishes were just plain good. And we were the recipient of all of it.
Next month, we take a look at some of the special dishes found in the St. Louis area. Make your plans to join us.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.