Sikes: Our December classes were full of luxuries

Luxuries. That was the subject of our classes this month. Due to Christmas activities for so many of us, sessions began early and were held on a tight schedule. In fact, we finished on the 10th with most folks from Columbus that day. Plus, up the road from Wadley.

The plan was to have some special foods and possibly involve some sumptuous methods of preparation. We did our best to get the job done.

We began with slightly uncommon dates as the center of attention. Pitted ones made things easier. We stuffed them with halloumi cheese and wrapped them with bacon. The slice was secured with a toothpick.

About 10 minutes in the oven gave us a rich, sweet and savory luxury to begin our holiday meal.

In addition, we tried an Alabama product called Maggie’s Farm Lottie’s Pepper Jelly. Wow was this a good one. It is made with bell peppers and jalapenos. The color is natural with no artificial green added. We tried it on a simple cracker in order to appreciate the flavors. It can be served with cream cheese or used as a glaze for roasted meats.