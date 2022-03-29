Sikes: Our Mexican dishes were full of rich and deep flavors

One of this year’s most requested topics in our cooking classes has been Mexican cuisine. Not Tex-Mex but actual Mexican dishes. Tex-Mex is its own thing and we’ll look at it another time just like we will Southwestern. For this first look at this region, Mexican was it.

Mexican cuisine, as is true with most others, it’s not full of hot dishes. Same was true with the things we made. Rich and deep flavors with little heat. Sure was fun plus lots to learn. Here are some details.

Once we got a couple of things ready and a dish in the oven, it was time for a snack for us. We had what we named a green salad. No lettuce, but sure had lots of green things in it. Green onions, serrano pepper, parsley, lime zest and juice, plus cucumbers and avocadoes. Add garlic, crema and yogurt and that was it except a sprinkling of grated Cojita cheese at service.

Wow, what a refreshing combination of greens in cool cream. Several people announced when they were going to make it. Lyn Long sent me a picture of where she had already served it. Yes – that good.

Our next dish was already in the oven. It was a special queso using tasty toppings – chorizo, onion, peppers and tomatoes. It was served with tortilla chips for dipping and slathering. Maggie Yeager did a great job using her spaghetti-on-a-fork technique. This was a powerful dish. Queso Fundido.

Now it was time for a very interesting soup. Sometimes referred to as bear soup. It has no meat at all. It is from the state of Chihuahua where there are no native bears! It has firm fish. In our case catfish. We also made a version adding shrimp that was just as good.

Dried peppers provided the foundation of flavor and color for the soup. Tomatoes went in and lobster stock. Dried spices like thyme, oregano, marjoram, bay and cumin. Veggies like onions, potatoes and carrots. Cooked gently and served with cilantro and lime. We had no problem finishing ours.

Back to more cheese found in our chiles rellenos. We took an easier road to make this labor-intensive dish. We constructed ours in layers using a baking dish. No stuffing to do. No dipping and coating. No frying. Everything baked. The result met with great approval. Many thumbs up.

Along with the chiles, we had arroz rojo. Basic Mexican red rice. Tomatoes and onion provide the color and a touch of sweetness. We used a packet of basic sazon from Goya to enhance the flavor and tint. Cooking and then steaming gives this rice such a tender, fluffy texture. We found it a perfect side.

Over the last few years, the classic Mexican dish known as birria has become popular in the U.S. The Tex-Mex version often uses fewer dried peppers and is mostly made using beef rather than lamb. The flavor and concept are essentially the same.

What we did was construct ours using a quesadillas method. We added jack cheese and cooked onion to a flour tortilla and then the tender, long-cooked beef. We sautéed them in the red-tinted oil resulting from the peppers in the simmering process.

Gosh these were winners. All the melted cheese and moist meat inside the crisp reddish shell were so good. We had some of the remaining liquid to dip the birriadillas in. Some people added some crema, lime, salsa and cilantro to theirs.

This was such a successful, fun class. We are ready for another visit soon. Many people have asked for ribs. We are having them in April. Come join us.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.