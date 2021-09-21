Sikes: Our trip with food was fun and packed with fine eats

This month’s classes were special. We made a pretend trip on the Orient Express. Yes, the same train Agatha Christie wrote about and that mysterious murder. We ate our way along the route the train took in the 1930’s. Five stops and just as many fine plates.

Even better, we took a page from the book and honored Hercule Poirot with a glass of sparkling wine at the beginning of class. I told you it was special.

Class members brought some wine to share too. We had an array of beverages in most classes.

To be a little different, we began our trip on the Orient Express from the last stop to the first. That is to say from Istanbul to Paris. Yes, it ran both ways. Basically, we did not take our meals onboard the train.

The Express is in from Paris and stops in between. Cleaning and reset are being done. Fuel and water are getting loaded. In a couple of hours, it will be time for us to board and make our journey west. There’s time for lunch at a spot nearby.

We got a large assortment to share – a mezze platter. Enough for the eight of us. It had the expected items like oil-rich hummus, olives, cheese, pickles and bread. The star of the show was a dish of stuffed eggplant rolls.