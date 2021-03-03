Sikes: Preparing five fresh fish in fun ways in February

In February, we went fishing—in our cooking classes that is. Thanks to my friend David Fuller of David Fuller Seafood, we had five different fresh fish to use to create some fun dishes.
He made it happen for me in spite of some difficult weather. He’s based in Nashville and getting me product on Feb. 20 was not easy.
When I set up classes based on fish and fish preparation, I was concerned about the popularity of the subject. As it turned out, I was wrong. I had to add a class and extend February through March 1.
The fish we worked with was pristinely fresh. I got sides of fish which we refer to as filets. A filet means just that. As much as we think it means boneless, it does not. There may be bones in a fish you buy at the market. You need to check to make sure.
In our sessions, we used the oven twice and also the broiler one time. Most of us rarely cook with our broilers anymore. It’s an efficient way to prepare thinner items very quickly.
Broiled flounder was on the menu. We coated it with a sauce we had made in December. For fun, we added some bacon to it. All we did was to spread our mayonnaise-based creation on the filets and broiled them for a quick six minutes. Sure was good and easy. Looked mighty tasty, too.
Next up was fresh catfish from right here in the southeast. We also used pecans from my friends John and Mary Ann Cleveland. They live up the road in Wadley. The cornmeal came from Oakview Farms.
After toasting candied pecans, we made a coating and then baked the fish. Our sauce used heavy cream and some of those pecans. Of course, a touch of my special seasoning didn’t hurt either. This was a tasty and different way to prepare those fresh catfish.
Redfish was very popular at Jimmy’s. I’ve cooked hundreds of those. We usually served it with a Creole Meuniere Sauce. That’s exactly how we did it in class.
We sautéed redfish filets and made the sauce separately. We spooned it on at service. The fish was so tender and moist. Combined with the slightly tart sauce, it was wonderful. This is a very versatile sauce. It goes well with most any fish, and also pork or chicken. Plus, it’s really quick and easy to make.
Next up was beautiful Scottish salmon. That fish has wonderful marbling just like the finest steak. And like that steak, don’t overcook it. It’s a wonderful dining experience. Several people who really didn’t prefer salmon tried this preparation. The consensus was—“I like this.”
We baked our salmon using lemon, thyme and butter. Our sauce had a sour cream base and was spiked with lemon. The combination was just right. Popular with everyone.
The fifth fish that we used was grouper. People really enjoy this fish.
Our approach to grouper was similar to that of redfish. We sautéed it in olive oil until just cooked through. It had that appetizing light brown color to it.
The approach to a sauce this time was more aggressive. We borrowed the famous pasta sauce known as arrabbiata. We spiked our marinara with garlic, ripe olives and capers plus an extra touch of basil. The sauce complimented the grouper. Didn’t hide it at all.
We sure had a fun time preparing fresh fish five fun ways. Many people said they were going to make one of these recipes the coming weekend. I know I am.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.