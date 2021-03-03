Sikes: Preparing five fresh fish in fun ways in February

In February, we went fishing—in our cooking classes that is. Thanks to my friend David Fuller of David Fuller Seafood, we had five different fresh fish to use to create some fun dishes.

He made it happen for me in spite of some difficult weather. He’s based in Nashville and getting me product on Feb. 20 was not easy.

When I set up classes based on fish and fish preparation, I was concerned about the popularity of the subject. As it turned out, I was wrong. I had to add a class and extend February through March 1.

The fish we worked with was pristinely fresh. I got sides of fish which we refer to as filets. A filet means just that. As much as we think it means boneless, it does not. There may be bones in a fish you buy at the market. You need to check to make sure.

In our sessions, we used the oven twice and also the broiler one time. Most of us rarely cook with our broilers anymore. It’s an efficient way to prepare thinner items very quickly.

Broiled flounder was on the menu. We coated it with a sauce we had made in December. For fun, we added some bacon to it. All we did was to spread our mayonnaise-based creation on the filets and broiled them for a quick six minutes. Sure was good and easy. Looked mighty tasty, too.