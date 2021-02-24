Sikes: Remember, you still need to be cautious in the kitchen

Our kitchens are often the heart of the home. They are warm and inviting. They have all sorts of appliances and work surfaces. Often there are adjacent eating areas or in the kitchen itself. Seems like a modern idea doesn't it. Well, it's not.
The kitchen has been a central part of homes for decades. Once we figured out how to control the fire, the kitchen was no longer a separate building. It came inside and the work became part of the home.
Mothers spent lots of their days toiling away in the kitchen. Families gathered and ate there. Life was often centered around that room.
The kitchen is now a true living space. It embraces food preparation and so much more.
Current designs have open spaces. Sometimes to the detriment of efficient cooking. The fridge and stove will be too far apart. Food prep way away too. Lots of walking and toting going on. May look good but not very practical.
No matter the design, the kitchen is a family space. But at the same time, it's a dangerous place to be. There's lots of sharp stuff in there that will cut you. Heat that will burn you. Things are heavy that can be difficult to lift and fall and injure you. The appliances and conveniences can get you. All of it is just out in the open. Plus, it's ready to hurt you. Food handled improperly can cause illness and more. Yikes. We need to be cautious.
Right up front – dull knives are dangerous. You have to push so hard that slips happen frequently. Cuts follow and bad ones. Keep your knives sharp and safely stored. Not tossed in a drawer.
Get good, full-weight cookware. Light pans heat unevenly and can easily slip burn the user.
Careful about the temperature of your hot water heater. Yes, it has a control. Don’t set it too high. Use your food thermometer regularly. It’s the best way to make sure your food is cooked safe to eat.
Food can be dangerous too. The freezer can really fool us. How about that bag of chicken breasts or burger patties that have pretty grill marks? They are cooked and ready – right? Unless the label says fully cooked, they are not. Ready to cook foods should be treated just like raw as to food safety.
Thaw frozen foods in the fridge if possible. Overnight does it for all but large items. Otherwise put the sealed package in cold water in the sink. Let water run very lightly in the bowl and your food will thaw quicker than you think.
Remove what you will need from a bag and put that bag back in the freezer right then. Don’t thaw and re-freeze food. Put what you removed in a bag to thaw. Resist putting those shrimp or anything else directly in water.
Microwave oven can be a handy tool. They can be used to cook and thaw – like raw food. Most of us don’t clean the interior as frequently as we should. Yes, the door, too. Use sanitizer. Don’t let it become a bacteria box.
There are lots of dangerous chemicals around – like under the sink or in the nearby laundry. Bleach, ammonia, drain cleaners, carpet cleaners, air fresheners (keep away from a flame). Dish and laundry detergents and those yummy looking packs. Insect spray and flea treatments. Moth balls and antifreeze belong in the garage.
Finally wash your hands. You can just as easily contaminate frozen foods as fresh. Plus surfaces you touch. As the saying goes, better be safe than sorry.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.