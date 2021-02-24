Sikes: Remember, you still need to be cautious in the kitchen

Our kitchens are often the heart of the home. They are warm and inviting. They have all sorts of appliances and work surfaces. Often there are adjacent eating areas or in the kitchen itself. Seems like a modern idea doesn't it. Well, it's not.

The kitchen has been a central part of homes for decades. Once we figured out how to control the fire, the kitchen was no longer a separate building. It came inside and the work became part of the home.

Mothers spent lots of their days toiling away in the kitchen. Families gathered and ate there. Life was often centered around that room.

The kitchen is now a true living space. It embraces food preparation and so much more.

Current designs have open spaces. Sometimes to the detriment of efficient cooking. The fridge and stove will be too far apart. Food prep way away too. Lots of walking and toting going on. May look good but not very practical.