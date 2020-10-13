Sikes: Saying Goodbye: Take a look around your kitchen

It's hard to say goodbye to friends. They're part of our lives. Often it hurts. Really deep pain. We pay our respects – inwardly and perhaps out loud. In a word – sadness.

But sometimes we’ve got to let go. Throw that sponge out. You’ve had it long enough!

A combination of laziness plus an “it-doesn’t-matter attitude” leads into using things beyond their practical life.

How about that sponge? When the rough side of a kitchen sponge starts to wear out, the other side is gone too. Replace it. Two to three weeks is it for that sponge. Toss it.

Take a look around the kitchen. Put new things out. Towels don't last forever. Attack under the sink. Those containers aren't lifetime investments. Ditto for the bathroom. Contact lens case – three to six months. Same for your toothbrush. Be willing to let go.

With foods that we buy, we encounter certain terms that help us understand their practical life. We used to see something called expiration date. Pretty self-explanatory. Yet we didn't know exactly what it meant. Rarely used anymore.

Now we see something called “use by date.” Product is good a few days past the date, but that’s it. Usually fresh items.