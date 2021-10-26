Sikes: Sides and More: Take different sets of ingredients and get creative

To make this a side, all we did was add cooked orzo. This can be served at room temperature or warm as a substantial side. Put some more pasta in the mix, and it can be a main course. What we did was add some chopped rotisserie chicken and baked it all together. That was certainly a satisfying dish and looked so good.

The next ingredient set was purely basic – onions and rice. We took the traditional French sauce soubise and baked it into a creamy side dish. My goodness it’s remarkable. Creamy Arborio rice and sweet tender onions. Long-cooked goodness that’s as good as it gets. A fine side or even a main course.

For as appetizer, we used cooked soubise and formed them into little pillows. Rolled in panko and simmered until golden brown make for a perfect app. All we did for a main course was to make sausage soubise. Cooked small balls of cooked sweet Italian sausage were inserted into the soubise before its final baking. Soubise in any form needs to be a part of your holiday offerings.

Our last set of ingredients combined basmati rice and eggplant. The rice was cooked as usual, but with the addition of onions. Mint and dill were the seasonings. The eggplant was sliced and baked with a touch of salt and olive oil.