Sikes: Sides and More: Take different sets of ingredients and get creative

When cooking classes rolled around in October, we explored a topic we had been talking about all year long. The focus was sides. Not just regular choices. Special ones with characteristics to please and become even more.
We took four different sets of ingredients and created a side, app and main course. Sounds simple, but the way we did it allowed for creativity. Let’s take a look at what happened.
The first set of ingredients was green peas, carrots, corn and potatoes. For an appetizer, we made fritters. A simple wet batter with the veggies – no potatoes - mixed in took care of it. Some special seasonings helped out. Fried until golden was all it took. A garlic cream was our dipping sauce. The fritters would work as a side too.
We baked our sliced potatoes using heavy cream. There were so rich and tasty and perfect for a meaty feature.
Cottage pie was our main course. We added ground chuck as a protein. The veggies came from our fritters, and we use the batter to thicken the gravy for the pie. We took some of our potatoes and mashed them for the topping of the pie. A clever use of our resources and mighty tasty.
Ingredient set number two was based on marinated artichokes, grapes and olives. We made a salad with these tasty tidbits. We boosted flavor by adding dried tomatoes, sweet peppers and parsley. Our dressing was olive oil and orange juice. Simply served in a lettuce cup, this was a taste sensation appetizer.
To make this a side, all we did was add cooked orzo. This can be served at room temperature or warm as a substantial side. Put some more pasta in the mix, and it can be a main course. What we did was add some chopped rotisserie chicken and baked it all together. That was certainly a satisfying dish and looked so good.
The next ingredient set was purely basic – onions and rice. We took the traditional French sauce soubise and baked it into a creamy side dish. My goodness it’s remarkable. Creamy Arborio rice and sweet tender onions. Long-cooked goodness that’s as good as it gets. A fine side or even a main course.
For as appetizer, we used cooked soubise and formed them into little pillows. Rolled in panko and simmered until golden brown make for a perfect app. All we did for a main course was to make sausage soubise. Cooked small balls of cooked sweet Italian sausage were inserted into the soubise before its final baking. Soubise in any form needs to be a part of your holiday offerings.
Our last set of ingredients combined basmati rice and eggplant. The rice was cooked as usual, but with the addition of onions. Mint and dill were the seasonings. The eggplant was sliced and baked with a touch of salt and olive oil.
For the appetizer, we took rice and laid it in rolled slices of eggplant. Covered with marinara and feta and baked until cooked through. Making into a side was straightforward. Chopped the eggplant and mix it with rice. Place into a baking dish, cover with marinara and baked. Serve spooned like any casserole.
For a main course, we cooked ground lamb and mixed it into the rice and eggplant combination. Covered with marinara and feta and baked. Can be done in a single dish or individual ramekins.
We had great fun with seeing the different dishes coming out of a basic set of ingredients. Next month, we explore Festival Sheet Pan Dinners.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.