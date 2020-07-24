Sikes: Simplicity the guiding principle for these rich, flavorful dishes

Spanish cuisine dishes were on tap for our cooking classes recently. A few of us had fun exploring some different preparations. Due to current circumstances, we met in small groups. This did not stop us from having fun with interesting things to eat.
Here are some for you to consider. Several people have made the dishes more than once since we experienced them together.
What we discovered in making these Spanish dishes is that the spicing is very simple. Many recipes use very similar ingredients for seasoning. The list is short. There’s nothing hot unless you want to add it. As rich and flavorful as the dishes can be, simplicity is the guiding principle.
We began with a very traditional dish often served as tapas. This one was Patatas Bravas.
We fried our potatoes twice, first at a lower temperature and then much higher to brown the exterior. These little puffs were outstanding. We all agreed the extra effort to do a second frying was certainly worth it.
The sauce for the potatoes was really good too.
This simple creation can be served mixed with the potatoes, drizzled over part of them or in a separate dish for dipping. This mayo-based sauce, spiked with smoked paprika and Sherry vinegar, is wonderful with the potatoes. Nice thing is it has many other uses as well.
Now we started experimenting a little. We made a dish using broccoli — not a typical Spanish vegetable.
We prepared it similar to how cabbage is done. This simple preparation sure was good. We found that we could have it hot, room temperature or cold. Made exactly the same way and using the same sauce. The brilliant green was nice and the flavors bright and refreshing.
In Spain, the most commonly served fish is hake. Since that’s not readily available in our area, we used haddock instead. The texture and flavor were just right. We were trying to get a perfect substitute to make Hake in Green Sauce.
I learned this recipe from Annie Sibonney. I watch it prepared and was amazed at how simple it really was. The fish and sauce almost made themselves. The result was magnificent.
The pristinely white fish and green sauce due to the herbs and olive oil was beautiful. We made it in a similar way in class, and everybody was amazed. It was so very good.
The main course was our adaptation of Rabo de Toro — oxtail stew. We used beef neck bones to make a rich stock plus beef rib eye portions from Wrights Market for our meat. These proved an excellent substitute and were easy to obtain.
As with many things we made, smoked paprika was an important ingredient. It added flavor and color to the dish.
Torrijas — Spanish-style French toast — was our dessert. This is similar to the traditional method we know, but strays in several ways.
The bread is soaked in lemon-scented milk, dipped in egg and then fried in olive oil. It’s sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and drenched in honey syrup. The slices are allowed to chill overnight and are served cool or at room temperature.
It’s a light treat to have on hand and perfect after a rich meal. Add ice cream, whipped cream or fresh fruit if you like.
This class was originally scheduled for March, but had to be moved until June. For as much fun as we had plus good food all around, we decided it was certainly worth the wait.
Plan a few Spanish-inspired dishes to make at home soon. They certainly hit the spot for us.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
