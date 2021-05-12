Sikes: ‘The beef is the most important part of a burger’

May is National Burger Month. Right now, there’s burger buying and voting going on in some local restaurants. The result of this sort of activity doesn’t tell us much. Mostly, whoever promotes the best wins.

Opelika Rotary Club’s annual Burger Wars is coming up on Saturday, June 6. Most of that activity in on North Railroad Avenue in downtown Opelika. Other activities are going on as well. Things like an art show at Art Haus.

Chefs – amateurs and pros alike—vie for popularity with attendees and votes of the judges. Even though the folks walking and sampling the creations are perhaps seeking the different and adventurous, the judges have a different focus. You win them over with a solid version of the All-American burger.

So what is an All-American burger? How do you make it? What’s not to do?

Remember that TV commercial asking, “Where’s the beef”? Surprise. The beef is the most important part of a burger. Lose beefiness and it’s over.

To me, the most important parts of a burger are the beef, the bun and its dressings. The add-ons and other things are fine as long as they enhance the beefiness and not cover it up.