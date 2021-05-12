Sikes: ‘The beef is the most important part of a burger’

May is National Burger Month. Right now, there’s burger buying and voting going on in some local restaurants. The result of this sort of activity doesn’t tell us much. Mostly, whoever promotes the best wins.
Opelika Rotary Club’s annual Burger Wars is coming up on Saturday, June 6. Most of that activity in on North Railroad Avenue in downtown Opelika. Other activities are going on as well. Things like an art show at Art Haus.
Chefs – amateurs and pros alike—vie for popularity with attendees and votes of the judges. Even though the folks walking and sampling the creations are perhaps seeking the different and adventurous, the judges have a different focus. You win them over with a solid version of the All-American burger.
So what is an All-American burger? How do you make it? What’s not to do?
Remember that TV commercial asking, “Where’s the beef”? Surprise. The beef is the most important part of a burger. Lose beefiness and it’s over.
To me, the most important parts of a burger are the beef, the bun and its dressings. The add-ons and other things are fine as long as they enhance the beefiness and not cover it up.
The best beef is one that tastes beefy. It needs to be tender and have enough fat to allow for both moist and juicy. Meat from the chuck section works perfectly. Usually enough fat – minimum 20%. Also has the right flavor. Think pot roast. Ground, it’s tender, having been chewed by the grinder.
Sometimes sirloin is added to the mix as a flavor and texture enhancer. Ditto for brisket. These are fine as long as the fat percentage hangs in there. Very important.
A poor bun is a killer. If it’s fragile and falls apart, the enjoyment goes too. If it’s tough or thick, that rubs off on our perception of the burger.
How the bun is dressed is critical to a good burger. Never serve a bare bun. Dress it. Nothing is better than mayo or butter as a base. Mustard is expected for the All-American burger. In the background, but it’s there.
Other additions can be good, too, as long as they enhance that beefiness thing. Lots of room for creativity here. As long as beef is the focus. Sure is nice if the bun is warm.
Anything else has the chance of covering up that beefiness perception. Most of us like cheese. Its rich dairy pop does the trick. It adds to the experience. Plain American cheese or mild cheddar does it. Overdo it and the focus of the burger changes.
Lettuce and tomato are common. They belong on the bottom and in that order. Sprinkle a touch of salt on the tomato. Bacon is often an option. It’s OK but unnecessary. Keep it beefy.
Other meats and veggies are fine for variety, but not really part of the All-American burger. They sure work as part of a restaurant’s theme or menu variety though.
As to seasonings, salt is important. Adds to the beefy sensation. Pepper helps out. A touch of Worcestershire adds that illusive umami thing. A few mushrooms can do it too. Careful about salt actually in the meat. This can dry it out and make it seem tough.
Sounds like an All-American burger needs to be moist and juicy, cooked through, cheese is good and so are a few additions plus excellent bread that’s dressed. But foremost is beefiness. Every bite needs to be a beef explosion.
Hope you can make Burger Wars in downtown Opelika. I’ll be well fed judging 11 burgers.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.