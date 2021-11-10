Sikes: The hike in restaurant prices and everything else food-related is astronomical

Here’s a simple question: What will we pay for, and how much are we willing to pay? Wait. That’s not as simple as it may seem. And there’s the question of what and how much we are willing to sacrifice or compromise in the same process.

We have had a dispute between employees and their employers. It became political, plus being magnified by COVID. Seems like anyone with a job is worth $15 an hour regardless of their experience, performance or interest in working, much less in building a career path. The unemployed want to be paid the same or more. For quite a while, not working was rather profitable.

There are jobs everywhere in the hospitality industry. Food service especially. I am frequently contacted about finding employees. Almost every restaurant has hiring notices prominently placed. And they are serious. Some have temporarily closed. Some permanently. As a friend said to me this week, “We don’t have the will or resources to start again. Just can’t do it.” They couldn’t sacrifice anymore.