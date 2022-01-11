Sikes: The Hotel Mayfair and a dressing that carries its name

Downtown St. Louis, Mo., is home to the original Hotel Mayfair. It’s still an impressive structure. You bet it was in 1924 – 1925. Eighteen stories. Taller than the Paul Brown building. Brick, masonry and terra cotta adorned the exterior and was echoed inside.

Veteran hotel operator Charles Heiss got the Mayfair started. He had been at the Knickerbocker in New York and the Statler in Detroit. The Statler group transferred Heiss to St. Louis at which he was a success.

As often happens, Heiss and Statler had a major disagreement. The result was a pledge by Heiss to make a splash in St. Louis. The result was Hotel Mayfair.

The hotel was set up for guest comfort. Special amenities like a nine-chair barbershop and a special ladies hair salon. The Mayfair was the first hotel to provide these two services to guests in a location other than the basement. Mayfair also had the first female general manager.

Don’t forget the St. Louis Bissinger “chocolates on the pillow” made famous by Cary Grant. The original décor was described as Elizabethan-inspired. Likely a level of elegance new to St. Louis. Plus there was a luxurious lounge in the mezzanine off the lobby.