Sikes: The Hotel Mayfair and a dressing that carries its name

Downtown St. Louis, Mo., is home to the original Hotel Mayfair. It’s still an impressive structure. You bet it was in 1924 – 1925. Eighteen stories. Taller than the Paul Brown building. Brick, masonry and terra cotta adorned the exterior and was echoed inside.
Veteran hotel operator Charles Heiss got the Mayfair started. He had been at the Knickerbocker in New York and the Statler in Detroit. The Statler group transferred Heiss to St. Louis at which he was a success.
As often happens, Heiss and Statler had a major disagreement. The result was a pledge by Heiss to make a splash in St. Louis. The result was Hotel Mayfair.
The hotel was set up for guest comfort. Special amenities like a nine-chair barbershop and a special ladies hair salon. The Mayfair was the first hotel to provide these two services to guests in a location other than the basement. Mayfair also had the first female general manager.
Don’t forget the St. Louis Bissinger “chocolates on the pillow” made famous by Cary Grant. The original décor was described as Elizabethan-inspired. Likely a level of elegance new to St. Louis. Plus there was a luxurious lounge in the mezzanine off the lobby.
The original dining room was known as the Mayfair Room. It was the first five-star restaurant in Missouri. It’s chef, Fred Bangeter, is given credit for creating what is known as Mayfair dressing.
Famous people frequented the Mayfair. More than Cary Grant, were Irving Berlin, John Barrymore, Douglas Fairbanks, Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson.
In 1925, Radio station KMOX began broadcasting from a studio in the Mayfair’s mezzanine. They installed an $18,000 St. Louis-based Kilgen theatre organ and held recitals every day at noon and between 6 and 7 p.m. The organ had a stylish white case, three keyboards plus a pedal board with four full ranks of pipes. What a commitment.
After years of operation, the hotel was renovated in 1977. Eighty-five rooms were removed and the interior redecorated. Original features were kept when possible, maintaining the building's historic value. In that same year, the hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
After some years of success, the ownership changed a couple of times. After other renovations, 182 guest rooms resulted. In 2013, Magnolia Hotels purchased the Mayfair. The next year they reopened it as the Magnolia Hotel St. Louis. It now features over 8,000 square feet of meeting space plus the Magnolia Grand Ballroom.
Keeping up with the times includes Tesla car service provided by the hotel. Plus there are charging ports available should you be driving your own.
The Magnolia St. Louis operates today. Hotel Mayfair lives on.
Let’s take a look at the Mayfair Salad Dressing I mentioned earlier. It is similar to a Caesar-style dressing - full of garlicky goodness with a salty hit from the anchovies. Mayfair dressing and Green Goddess dressing both came about in the 1920s.
The ingredients are simple. Anchovies, celery, garlic and onion. Dijon, lemon juice, white wine vinegar and black pepper. Egg yolks can be used to emulsify just like mayo. Or substitute purchased mayo for simplicity and safety. Make it a smooth as you like.
That’s it. Stirring in some minced parsley for color in an option. A pinch of cayenne adds a pop. The dressing is good over simple lettuce. It’s really at home over sliced tomatoes.
The original Mayfair Salad served at the hotel was a simple one. A bed of romaine lettuce – pretty exotic in 1925 for St. Louis. Topped with julienned ham and Swiss. Add croutons and lots on Mayfair dressing. Tasty eats.
