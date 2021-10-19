Sikes: 'The tasters had fun and left well fed'

The big day was Oct. 1. The seven locally owned barbecue restaurants were chosen for a group to sample their barbecue.
Pork was the candidate, and pulled pork if possible. Sauce was requested to be a medium variety or the restaurant’s most popular.
The participants were defined by serving barbecue at least five days per week: Bill & Robbie’s, Bow & Arrow, Butcher Paper, Byron’s, Chuck’s BBQ and R&D/M&M Groceries and Twice Baked.
I ordered 3 pounds of pulled pork from every place. Average cost was about $14 per pound with sauce. No bread, utensils or particular packaging were requested. I purchased delivery service from my friend Harrison Evola from Fetch Me. Everything was on time and just right.
We had two tasting sessions to accommodate schedules. One at 11:30 and another at 4. The product was warmed for each session and served as presented. Sauce was added if the pork was dry. It was heated with a touch of water to produce steam as necessary. Care was taken to show each sample in its best light.
Two plates were served, the first using the four downtown Opelika locations and the second with the other places. Sliced French bread, more sauce plus a few bottled hot sauces were available.
Nine different characteristics were considered: Appearance, Flavor/taste, Proper doneness, Aroma, Smoke amount, Sauce, What you expect, Do you like it and Would you buy it again were what we used.
The tasting pool was from folks who had come to prior tastings or expressed an interest in coming. Local people, including Mayor Fuller plus Cindy and Brooke from A-O Tourism, experienced some of the best barbecue we have around here. There were a few “pros” so to speak. Two were certified barbecue circuit competition judges. We had a former circuit competitor, plus experienced smoke cookers and chef types. All in all, more than 30 tasters chowed down.
Appearance is big in food these days. David Bancroft’s Bow and Arrow presentation was really nice. Tasters remarked at how good it looked. From package to plate, theirs got high marks. The meat from Chuck’s also looked mighty good.
In our area, smoked meats have a rich heritage. Barbecue pits are what we have. When driving by, there’s smoke in the air, and none better that veteran Chuck’s right by the street. Their barbecue got the smoke amount just right. Long-time Auburn barbecue restaurant Byron’s got consistent remarks, too.
Sauces proved hard to compare. Most people liked the idea of the typical “barbecue joint” approach of their best sauce and bottled hot sauce for some more kick.
There are some relatively new places around. Bill and Robbie’s has a food truck and now a separate commissary to turn out more goodies for us. Twice Baked in downtown Opelika serves barbecue sandwiches plus piled high on some of their fine potatoes. Quite a few tasters wanted to know more about these spots.
Old timers always say, “‘Cue is about fire.” That dependence on “low and slow” make both styles of tender pulled pork possible. The minimal sauce and larger pieces with good outside bark had strong representation from Butcher Paper and Bow and Arrow.
When it came to the style, many restaurants used thin strands pulled from all parts of the shoulder and sauced throughout. Tasters had lots of good things to say about Clint Riddle’s barbecue from R&D Grocery. He’s also taking his rig to his new closer location at M&M Grocery, at Highway 169 and Uniroyal Road.
The big revelation for all of us was how different the barbecue was and how tasting them side by side opened our eyes.
The tasters had fun and left well fed. All are looking forward to next time. It’s hard work but somebody’s got to do it.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.