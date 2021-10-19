Sikes: 'The tasters had fun and left well fed'

The tasting pool was from folks who had come to prior tastings or expressed an interest in coming. Local people, including Mayor Fuller plus Cindy and Brooke from A-O Tourism, experienced some of the best barbecue we have around here. There were a few “pros” so to speak. Two were certified barbecue circuit competition judges. We had a former circuit competitor, plus experienced smoke cookers and chef types. All in all, more than 30 tasters chowed down.

Appearance is big in food these days. David Bancroft’s Bow and Arrow presentation was really nice. Tasters remarked at how good it looked. From package to plate, theirs got high marks. The meat from Chuck’s also looked mighty good.

In our area, smoked meats have a rich heritage. Barbecue pits are what we have. When driving by, there’s smoke in the air, and none better that veteran Chuck’s right by the street. Their barbecue got the smoke amount just right. Long-time Auburn barbecue restaurant Byron’s got consistent remarks, too.

Sauces proved hard to compare. Most people liked the idea of the typical “barbecue joint” approach of their best sauce and bottled hot sauce for some more kick.