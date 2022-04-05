Sikes: ‘There are lots of uses for pepper jelly’

Growing up in the South offers an early exposure to pepper jelly. Your grandmother’s or further back. Aunts. Cousins. Miss “whoever” at church or other organization. Maybe a local party master. An occasional newcomer too.

Chances are the pepper jelly is homemade. Might be garish green. Might resemble glue in texture. Could make pure sugar seem not that sweet. In fact, most are sweeter than hot. A few prove that wrong.

There are lots of uses for pepper jelly. Condiments prevail, but not purely. You haven’t lived long in the South before being offered a block of plain cream cheese topped with pepper jelly. Might be served with plain saltines. Little else is necessary for a cocktail party favorite.

Before I go further, let me tell you a story that couldn’t be better scripted. This pepper jelly column was planned a month ago for this week. Look what happened.

This past weekend, there was a great event in New Orleans: this year’s running of “Hogs For a Cause.” This event raises money to combat pediatric brain cancer. How much do folks like swine? The answer is $2.6 million. That’s the total for last weekend. They’ve been at it since 2009.

The format is a cook-off. Ninety teams enter in a number of categories featuring your favorite tasty cuts. Ribs, pork butt/shoulder and bacon, plus whole hog, along with sides, seasoning, and sauce. Other categories add to the competition.

The team names remind you of barbershop quartets. Better get your choice in soon. Lots of years to come. Some of my favorite team names are Fleur de Que, Sir Pork-a-Lot, Captain Porkenheimer, The Hogfather, Porkchopitoulas, Swine Krewe, Sweet Swine O’ Mine, Aporkalypse Now and Hog Addiction.

Here’s the deal. Two of the categories—whole hog and pork shoulder—were won by one of my favorite names – Hog Addiction. Plus they were the overall grand champion.

Hog Addiction team members are Marcio Borguezan, Tripp Rion and Will Gottberg, plus my friend Chad Whittington. Congratulations, gentlemen.

Guess what else? Chad and his wife are known as Maggie’s Farm. Catering company and once having a food truck. They also make Lottie’s Pepper Jelly. They were and are the feature of my column this week.

A few times this winter, I have had some pepper jelly tastings. All featured selections of Lottie’s. She is Chad’s wife’s mother. Coincidence number 100 at least.

We tasted blueberry, pineapple, Raspberry Habanero, Mango Habanero and original pepper jellies. Recently, I received a new offering – Peach Habanero Glaze. I tasted it around, too.

The tale of the tape is a good one. No losers. We liked them all. Everyone’s favorite was raspberry. It had the best fruit. Tasted absolutely like raspberries. Chad tells me they aren’t making it right now. Can’t get any berries.

Tasters really liked the original version. Number two overall. The Peach Glaze was strong. Tasters liked serving the jellies with veggies like black-eye peas. They also thought the pineapple would be perfect with ham. The idea to make glazes with jellies was popular from the beginning.

These jellies are available from Bama BBQ Supply online.

Another star in Chad’s crown is a few weeks ago he took eighth place in a world competition from the Steak Cookoff Association. The category was ancillary dishes. He had to innovate three different dishes based on sponsor Wamper’s Breakfast Sausage. It was gourmet fare folks.

Chad’s back in the steak arena next month in Memphis. He loves it. He can’t wait to retire from teaching this year and devote more time and effort to Maggie’s, plus pork and steak cooking.

Sounds like a good thing for us.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.