Sikes: Think about adding well planned sheet pan dinners to your meal strategy

When it came time for our November cooking classes, I was drawn to a topic I had considered all year: Sheet Pan Dinners. The concept is interesting, but it doesn’t work – in its basic form that is.

Think about it. Dump a few things on a pan and into the oven it goes. Soon it’s ready and everything is perfectly cooked. Really? I don’t think so. If true, it’s a rare happening.

When I decided I was going to give this a try, I jumped into the deep end. I tried several approaches, and the result was mediocre.

Then I asked some people. There was an insightful comment from Anna. “They have burned carrots or ones that are mostly raw.” She got it exactly right. Sheet pan dinners are good ideas, but fail too often.

Now was the time to figure a way to make the concept work better. I decided what to do was to get the components into a condition so that they did cook properly in the same amount of time. No more burned stuff. Same for raw cooked food. Gone.

What about time? I picked 15 and 30 minutes. Makes it easy to set timers and even operate with just a clock or watch. Also pick the ever popular 350˚ and added 400˚ to cover the need for more heat.