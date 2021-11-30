Sikes: Think about adding well planned sheet pan dinners to your meal strategy

When it came time for our November cooking classes, I was drawn to a topic I had considered all year: Sheet Pan Dinners. The concept is interesting, but it doesn’t work – in its basic form that is.
Think about it. Dump a few things on a pan and into the oven it goes. Soon it’s ready and everything is perfectly cooked. Really? I don’t think so. If true, it’s a rare happening.
When I decided I was going to give this a try, I jumped into the deep end. I tried several approaches, and the result was mediocre.
Then I asked some people. There was an insightful comment from Anna. “They have burned carrots or ones that are mostly raw.” She got it exactly right. Sheet pan dinners are good ideas, but fail too often.
Now was the time to figure a way to make the concept work better. I decided what to do was to get the components into a condition so that they did cook properly in the same amount of time. No more burned stuff. Same for raw cooked food. Gone.
What about time? I picked 15 and 30 minutes. Makes it easy to set timers and even operate with just a clock or watch. Also pick the ever popular 350˚ and added 400˚ to cover the need for more heat.
After that came a list of foods that just didn’t fit within the sheet pan dinner concept.
No limits on meats, seafood, fruits or veggies. I tried to avoid already prepared foods added to simply warm through. Lots of those could fit the 30-minute pan.
Whew! Some list. Thankfully, most things we commonly eat remained. Somehow many foods can get to the ready-to-cook or finish state in 15 or 30 minutes. Those that can’t are still brought to the table, cooked like usual.
A positive result of developing the recipes is that many veggies benefited from blanching before going on the pan. Better color and texture plus a solid cooking time. Bring them home from the store and do it right away. Makes for easy final cooking and quicker. Like that “ready-in-no-time” concept.
For our run at what I called Festival Sheet Pan Dinners, we made three meals. Each had a main course, multiple sides plus a festive addition. We started rather simply. Things got more complicated as we went along.
Chicken was the first meat - marinated boneless thighs. Dijons, herbs de Provence, lemon and olive oil made a tasty chicken. Green beans and cantaloupe were the sides. The warm tender melon pieces were topped with preserved cherries.
Our second sheet pan featured a pork tenderloin coated with brown sugar, Balsamic and sage. This time the sides were apples, sweet potatoes and red onions. The festive garnishes consisted of dried cranberries and toasted pecans.
A Greek-style shrimp festival sheet pan dinner was our final offering. Shrimp are difficult. They cook so quickly. That’s why we added ours just 5 minutes before the 15-minute tray was ready.
Asparagus, sweet peppers and whole green onions were spread over the tray. Oregano was the herb that was a part of everything. Olive oil and lemon juice were drizzled over everything. Kalamata olives, crumbled Feta and Pomegranate seeds made up our festive additions.
Wow, what an unexpected treat these dinners were. We got way more than we thought. I remarked to one person about finishing all three plates of food. “Easy,” he said. “It was so good.” What a great reason to add well planned sheet pan dinners to your meal strategy.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.